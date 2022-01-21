INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CLAQ, ITHX, FOUN, IMPX Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CLAQ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Nauticus Robotics, Inc. If you are a CleanTech shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ITHX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Mondee Inc. If you are an ITHAX shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ: FOUN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Rubicon Technologies, LLC. If you are a Founder SPAC shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE: IMPX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with LiveWire, Harley-Davidson, Inc.'s electric motorcycle division. If you are an AEA-Bridges shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP is investigating whether these companies and their boards of directors acted to: (i) maximize shareholder value; (ii) conduct a fair sales process; and (iii) disclose all material information to shareholders in connection with the merger.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

