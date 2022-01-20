BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saw Mill Capital Partners II, LP and affiliated private equity investment funds managed by Saw Mill Capital LLC ("Saw Mill") are pleased to announce their recent partnership with Rasa Floors ("Rasa" or the "Company"), a leading, Texas-based flooring installation provider serving both repair and renovation and new construction applications, with a focus on the multi-family market. The partnership was consummated on December 22, 2021. The terms of the partnership have not been disclosed. Saw Mill's partnership with Rasa represents the ninth addition to Saw Mill's most recent fund.

Saw Mill Capital Announces Partnership with Rasa Floors

Michael Rasa, Founder and CEO of Rasa, commented, "We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with Saw Mill. Through extensive interactions, we have developed a deep relationship with the Saw Mill team, who has demonstrated an intrinsic knowledge of our business model and the markets in which we operate. Rasa has experienced tremendous success since our founding and with the added strategic support from Saw Mill, we believe we are capable of significant growth in the future. We look forward to continuing to execute our strategic vision and are delighted to partner with Saw Mill as we enter the next stage of Rasa's journey."

Travis Foltz, a Principal at Saw Mill Capital, added, "The team at Rasa has created an exceptional business with an outstanding company culture focused on employee growth and delivering best-in-class service to its customers. This commitment to quality service has resulted in exceptional historical growth and a compelling market leadership position. Saw Mill has a successful track record of partnering with founder- and entrepreneur-led businesses, and we are incredibly excited to partner with the Rasa team and support the Company through its next phase of growth."

Saw Mill is committed to helping its portfolio companies achieve their full growth potential, both organically and through strategic acquisitions. We continue to seek new platform opportunities and are actively evaluating add-on acquisitions to support each of our existing Fund II portfolio companies.

Croft & Bender LP served as financial advisor to Rasa Floors.

ABOUT RASA FLOORS

Headquartered in Carrolton, TX, Rasa is a flooring installation provider serving both repair and renovation and new construction applications, with a focus on the multi-family market. The Company offers a full suite of flooring solutions to multi-family property managers and property management companies across the Southeast and Southwest. Rasa is actively seeking add-on acquisitions. For more information, visit www.rasafloors.com.

ABOUT SAW MILL CAPITAL

Based in Briarcliff Manor, NY, Saw Mill Capital is a private equity firm that partners with business service, specialty distribution, and manufacturing businesses with enterprise values of $25 million to $200 million. Since 1997, Saw Mill Capital has been partnering with management teams to help successful businesses reach their full potential. For more information, visit www.sawmillcapital.com.

Contact:

Saw Mill Capital

914-741-1300

View original content:

SOURCE Saw Mill Capital