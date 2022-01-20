RRA Capital Reaches Milestone of $1B in Commercial Real Estate Loans

PHOENIX, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RRA Capital, an investment firm specializing in commercial real estate (CRE) bridge loans, announced today that it has surpassed $1 billion in CRE bridge loans originated since inception.

RRA, founded in 2008 at the behest of bankers with real estate problems, is a national, commercial real estate lending and consulting firm specializing in short-term, structured financing, including first-position, senior mortgages, mezzanine debt and preferred equity. During its 13-year history, founders Boots Dunlap, Charlie Dunlap and Marc Grayson have grown RRA to a company of more than 20 employees with offices in both Phoenix, AZ (HQ) and New York City.



RRA has significant experience in originating loans through good and bad economic cycles, even increasing originations during the pandemic. RRA believes that reaching this milestone is an indication that bridge lending as an investment strategy is an essential aspect of commercial real estate capital markets.

"Surpassing $1 billion means so much more than just the number of loans closed," said Boots Dunlap, Co-Founder and CEO of RRA. "It is a measure of the depth and strength of our phenomenal repeat borrowers, the expertise and trust of our brokers, and the confidence and loyalty of our investors. Most of all, it is the professionalism and relentless hard work of the entire RRA team. This success belongs to all of them."

About RRA Capital:

RRA Capital is a privately held direct commercial real estate bridge lender and investment firm. Operating nationwide, RRA finances value-add commercial and multifamily real estate nationwide with flexible bridge and intermediate term loans customized to fit the sponsor's needs. RRA's principals have over $10B worth of investment experience in value-add and distressed CRE for numerous global financial institutions, and across multiple markets, products, and cycles. RRA has originated and managed over $1B in CRE bridge loans across since inception with no loss of principal to date. More information and financing terms can be found at www.rracapital.com .

