CSC ServiceWorks Strengthens and Expands Consumer Offerings with Two Recent Technology Acquisitions

MELVILLE N.Y., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CSC ServiceWorks, Inc. ("CSC"), a market leading consumer services platform company that serves the multifamily and academic housing markets across North America, is pleased to announce the closing of an acquisition of Happily Inc. (dba One Tap Away), and the principal assets of The Laundry Chute, LLC. These highly innovative businesses have played a strategic role in CSC's recent move into the high growth "wash-dry-fold" laundry market where consumers receive the ultimate in convenience and service - having their laundry done for them and at an affordable price point.

The added capabilities will support existing and expanded technology-enabled solutions to a growing number of consumers as the company continues to remake the student and resident experience with this new offering. "Our pursuit of wash-dry-fold is rooted in meeting consumer demand and doing so with a winning business model that leverages our existing fixed assets," said Tony Sculthorpe, Chief Commercial Officer for CSC.

CSC CEO Mark Hjelle said, "Our clients see the tremendous value in this new amenity and the positive impact it has on their students and residents who lead very busy lives. These days, people want to save time, especially when it comes to tasks like laundry. We are very excited to bring this new offering to market for the clients and consumers that we serve. These acquisitions add to the superior team that we've assembled, combining strong technology backgrounds and consumer services experience. We are excited about the tremendous opportunity ahead of us as we do more to simplify the lives of millions of people every day."

About CSC ServiceWorks:

CSC is the leading consumer services platform company in North America that delivers technology-enabled laundry services in the multifamily, academic, and hospitality markets and tire inflation services in the convenience store and gas station space. We work to make life easier by providing seamless experiences and world-class service to millions of consumers, property managers, and owners every day. Our engaged team members continue to innovate and lead our industry as we find new ways to deliver value to our customers and the communities we serve.

About One Tap Away

One Tap Away (OTA) is a developer of next-gen technology designed to serve multifamily housing and unlock new smart amenities for properties and their residents. Started in 2019 by the founding team of Samsung SmartThings, OTA takes the things residents and building owners care about most and brings them together in an easy-to-use app. With amenities ranging from Wash & Fold service to laundry room access control, OTA offers a tech-forward and seamless experience for residents.

About The Laundry Chute

The Laundry Chute (TLC) is a tech-forward services company developing peer-to-peer driven technology and full-service laundry offerings on college campuses. Utilizing patented technology and existing self-service laundry infrastructure, TLC's approach to full-service laundry (i.e., wash, dry, and fold) saves students time and money while building an entrepreneurship ecosystem where students earn competitive wages while gaining valuable work experience and business skills.

