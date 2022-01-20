Bitdefender Achieves Highest Overall Performer in AV-Comparatives Endpoint Prevention and Response Report Independent Testing Confirms Superior Ability to Prevent, Detect, Analyze and Respond to Advanced Threats, Coupled with Low Total Cost of Ownership

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced it was named a "Strategic Leader" in AV-Comparatives' "Endpoint Prevention and Response CyberRisk Quadrant™" report. Bitdefender was the highest overall performer in AV-Comparatives' independent test.

The test assessed 10 cybersecurity vendors' endpoint security solutions, subjecting them to 50 separate targeted attack scenarios using a variety of techniques. Each solution was evaluated for its ability to detect, investigate and block advanced persistent threats (APTs) and multi-stage attacks. Bitdefender GravityZone Ultra ranked one of the highest for its prevention, detection and response capabilities as well as return on investment (ROI).

"As sophisticated, multi-stage attacks increase in frequency, it's no longer enough to simply detect network attacks on individual workstations," said Dragos Gavrilut, director, Cyber Threat Intelligence Lab at Bitdefender. "The ability to protect across the entire environment including networks, clouds and individual devices, is now required. AV-Comparatives' recognition reaffirms GravityZone Ultra's superior ability to detect APTs and stop them before they spread and cause untold damage. Being one of the best-in-class endpoint protection solutions, Bitdefender enables organizations to scale security as needed and increase their cyber resilience."

AV-Comparatives' comprehensive Endpoint Prevention and Response test utilized a variety of attack scenarios that, if undetected, progressed through three distinct phases: Endpoint Compromise and Foothold, Internal Propagation, and Asset Breach. At each stage, vendor solutions were evaluated on several factors including whether they identified the threat, response time, ability to take remedial action such as isolating endpoints, and ability to provide detailed intelligence on the timeline and nature of the threat in an easily accessible format.

Bitdefender Test Highlights Include:

Named a "Strategic Leader" -- According to the report, being named a "Strategic Leader" means that Bitdefender GravityZone Ultra demonstrated "outstanding enterprise-class prevention, detection, response and reporting capabilities, combined with optimal operational and analyst workflow features."

One of the Best Detection and Prevention -- Bitdefender GravityZone Ultra earned a score of 99.5% for its combined prevention and response capabilities, achieved a score of 100% for its speed in preventing threats and tied for the highest score (98%) in stopping attacks from moving beyond the first phase in the test.

Lowest Total Cost of Ownership -- The report highlighted Bitdefender GravityZone Ultra for having the lowest total cost of ownership and a high ROI, due in part to its high level of operational accuracy and low number of false positives.

Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder AV-Comparatives states, "The EPR test mimics an enterprise attacked by a Red-Team of cybercriminals. Bitdefender had one of the highest active response scores at 99% as well as the lowest five-year product cost per agent."

