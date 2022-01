FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST REPORTS TAX TREATMENT OF COMMON STOCK DISTRIBUTIONS

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR), a leading fully integrated owner, operator and developer of industrial real estate, today reported the tax treatment of its 2021 distributions.

This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the Company's tax filings and may be subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. However, no material change in the information reported is expected. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment.

The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of the Company's 2021 common stock distributions.















































Record Date Payable Date

Cash

Distribution Per

Share 2021 Ordinary

Dividends 2021 Qualified

Dividends (1) 2021 Capital Gain

Distributions 2021

Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain (2) 2021 Return

of Capital

(Nondividend

Distributions) 2021 Section

199A

Dividends(3)























Form 1099-DIV Box



1a 1b 2a 2b 3 5























3/31/2021 4/19/2021

$0.2700 $0.2653 $0.0171 $0.0047 $0.0015 $0.0000 $0.2482

6/30/2021 7/19/2021

$0.2700 $0.2653 $0.0171 $0.0047 $0.0015 $0.0000 $0.2482

9/30/2021 10/18/2021

$0.2700 $0.2653 $0.0171 $0.0047 $0.0015 $0.0000 $0.2482

12/31/2021 1/18/2022

$0.2700 $0.2653 $0.0171 $0.0047 $0.0015 $0.0000 $0.2482























Total



$1.0800 $1.0612 $0.0684 $0.0188 $0.0060 $0.0000 $0.9928























Percentage



100.0% 98.3%

1.7%



















































(1) Qualified Dividends (Box 1b) are a subset of, and are included in, Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a.



(2) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (Box 2b) is a subset of, and is included in, Capital Gain Distributions reported in Box 2a.

(3) Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) are a subset of, and are included in, Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a.



About First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 67.7 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2021. For more information, please visit us at www.firstindustrial.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, and are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "seek," "target," "potential," "focus," "may," "will," "should" or similar words. Although we believe the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained or that results will not materially differ. Factors which could have a materially adverse effect on our operations and future prospects include, but are not limited to: changes in national, international, regional and local economic conditions generally and real estate markets specifically; changes in legislation/regulation (including changes to laws governing the taxation of real estate investment trusts) local economic conditions generally and real estate markets specifically; changes in legislation/regulation (including changes to laws governing the taxation of real estate investment trusts) and actions of regulatory authorities; the uncertainty and economic impact of pandemics, epidemics or other public health emergencies or fear of such events, such as the recent outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19); our ability to qualify and maintain our status as a real estate investment trust; the availability and attractiveness of financing (including both public and private capital) and changes in interest rates; the availability and attractiveness of terms of additional debt repurchases; our ability to retain our credit agency ratings; our ability to comply with applicable financial covenants; our competitive environment; changes in supply, demand and valuation of industrial properties and land in our current and potential market areas; our ability to identify, acquire, develop and/or manage properties on favorable terms; our ability to dispose of properties on favorable terms; our ability to manage the integration of properties we acquire; potential liability relating to environmental matters; defaults on or non-renewal of leases by our tenants; decreased rental rates or increased vacancy rates; higher-than-expected real estate construction costs and delays in development or lease-up schedules; potential natural disasters and other potentially catastrophic events such as acts of war and/or terrorism; litigation, including costs associated with prosecuting or defending claims and any adverse outcomes; risks associated with our investments in joint ventures, including our lack of sole decision-making authority; and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in our other Exchange Act reports and in our other public filings with the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our outlook only and speak only as of the date of this press release or the dates indicated in the statements. We assume no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements. For further information on these and other factors that could impact us and the statements contained herein, reference should be made to our filings with the SEC.

