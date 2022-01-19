Datadog Appoints Sean Walters as Chief Revenue Officer and Kerry Acocella as General Counsel

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, announced today the appointments of Sean Walters as Chief Revenue Officer and Kerry Acocella as General Counsel, effective immediately. Acocella succeeds Laszlo Kopits, who is retiring after four years as General Counsel.

"It is truly a pleasure to welcome Sean and Kerry to their new roles at Datadog," said Olivier Pomel, Chief Executive Officer at Datadog. "They have both been key parts of the Datadog team for years and have an established track record of success. Sean and Kerry have built exceptional teams and strong connections with both internal and external audiences. I look forward to working with them as they contribute to the continued growth of the company."

Sean Walters joined Datadog in 2018 and was previously the Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales. Prior to Datadog, Walters held senior sales leadership positions at technology companies including Medallia and IBM.

As Walters moves into his new role, he will collaborate closely with go-to-market and customer-facing teams and will oversee all global sales initiatives.

"Datadog has experienced significant growth over the past four years and I am excited to grow along with the company as we continue to innovate and expand to best meet the needs of our global customer base," said Walters. "I look forward to working alongside the executive team and the entire company to build on our momentum through 2022 and beyond."

Kerry Acocella joined the company in January 2019 as Chief Corporate Counsel. Acocella has held senior legal and compliance positions in public companies across a wide range of industries.

"I am very pleased to expand my work with Datadog to oversee all legal and compliance activities at such an exciting time in the growth of the company," said Acocella. "I look forward to leading the legal team in supporting that growth."

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including growth expectations. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 5, 2021, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

