KEEP STUDENTS ENGAGED ANYWHERE, ANYTIME WITH CASIO Casio's Educational Resources and Tools Support Students from the Classroom to the Kitchen Table

DOVER, N.J., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The value of virtual learning has become increasingly evident, and so has the importance of providing students with top-tier educational tools that transition from the classroom to the home as students, parents and teachers continue to adapt. Casio America, Inc. offers tools and resources to help students hone their mathematics skills, regardless of whether they are going into a classroom daily, being homeschooled or are learning somewhere in between.

ClassPad.net Web-Based Software

Designed by Casio as a one-stop shop for educators and students, ClassPad.net is an all-in-one, web-based mathematics creation and discovery resource geared for K-12 and beyond. Perfect for students learning remotely, being homeschooled, or those who may need a little extra practice outside of the classroom, ClassPad.net offers innovative features like unlimited customizable Workspaces and the ability to create authentic mathematical text and easily adjust geometric objects, measurements, and angles.

While Open Access to ClassPad.net is free, teachers and students can also sign up for Registered Access – also for free – enabling them to save Workspaces, publish and share Papers, browse the complete Paper Library and mark favorites. The software is designed to make the creativity of mathematics more accessible, interactive and personalized – helping parents, students and teachers learn about/how to work through critical mathematical concepts, as well as how to use the company's extensive portfolio of education technology like graphing and scientific calculators.

FX-9750GIII Graphing Calculator

Compatible with ClassPad.net, Casio's fx-9750GIII graphing calculator brings mathematics to life with user-friendly capabilities, creating a seamless learning experience for students. The fx-9750GIII leverages a new natural display feature, which allows for 2D-templates for fractions, roots and other functions to appear on the screen as they are written in the textbook. Additional features include an improved keypad for fractions, standard-to-decimal conversion and scientific notation. It also includes expanded menu options for programs and capabilities including Exam Mode, Spreadsheet, Python, Probability Simulator and Geometry, plus Physium, which enables users to easily reference the periodic table.

Casio's fx-9750GIII is available for a MSRP of $59.99 at mass retail channels, office superstores and Casio.com.

Casio Webinar Series

In order to support students further, Casio offers free educational webinars focused on mathematics. The webinar series is hosted on its website and YouTube channel. Parents, students and teachers can tune in to increase their understanding of important mathematical concepts, all while learning how to use the company's extensive portfolio of ed-tech including ClassPad.net and its range of scientific and graphing calculators. Casio's education webinar series can be found online here. The ClassPad.net webinar series can be found here.

For more information on Casio's full portfolio of educational resources, please visit CasioEducation.com .

