FIRMA PROMOTES JENNIFER MINTZ TO CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Firma Clinical Research, a niche service provider to contract research organizations, promoted Jennifer Mintz to Chief Commercial Officer to oversee business development, marketing, contracts and proposals.

Firma Clinical Research Promotes Jennifer Mintz to Chief Commercial Officer

In her new role, Mintz will continue to work closely with Firma's CEO, Michael Woods and all the departments to achieve the company's goals.

Mintz joined Firma in 2018 as Executive Director and was named Vice President of Sales and Marketing in 2019. Mintz has experience leading sales teams in eClinical Technology, CROs (contract research organizations), decentralized clinical trials and patient recruitment. Prior to joining Firma, she held sales management positions with companies such as Acurian, Worldwide Clinical Trials, and BioClinica.

"Jen is dedicated to Firma's success in both data services and home trial services, and this promotion acknowledges her integral leadership in advancing the Firma brand," says Michael Woods, CEO, Firma Clinical Research. "Having Jen oversee business development, marketing and contracts and proposals will benefit Firma's team, customers and partners and help us continue to support successful clinical trials, including decentralized trials."

Mintz holds a master's degree and bachelor's degree from Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island.

About Firma Clinical Research

Firma Clinical Research is a niche service provider to contract research organizations and has decades of clinical development leadership and expertise. Firma supports the drug development efforts of pharmaceutical and biotech companies through in-home patient visits and data management and biostatistics. Firma's patient-centric and collaborative approach enables clients to make informed decisions that accelerate the development of safe and effective treatments. The company offers a wide array of tailored processes and services across all phases of clinical development, strategically focusing on flexible solutions, transparent communication and on-time deliverables. For more information, visit the company at www.firmaclinicalresearch.com or follow Firma Clinical Research on Twitter or LinkedIn .

Jennifer Mintz, Chief Commercial Officer, Firma Clinical Research

