Saks Teams Up with 28 Brands to Launch Exclusive Game Day Capsules

The premier luxury ecommerce platform will highlight the collection in a digital campaign featuring Denver star wide receiver, Jerry Jeudy

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of the year's biggest event in sports, Saks has teamed up with 28 powerhouse brands to launch its Game Day Capsules, an extensive lineup of exclusive merchandise with a focus on menswear. Saks' exclusive Game Day assortment features over 275 limited edition items from top designers including Balmain, Christian Louboutin, Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy, Just Don, Purple Brand, Versace and many more. Additionally, Saks launched a digital campaign in celebration of the Game Day Capsules, featuring Denver star wide receiver, Jerry Jeudy.

Denver star wide receiver, Jerry Jeudy, wearing an exclusive look by Just Don from Saks’ Game Day Capsules

"This year, Saks is the ultimate destination for Game Day fashion with an outstanding lineup of exclusives for our men's, women's and kids customers," said Tracy Margolies, Chief Merchandising Officer, Saks. "We are at a moment where the intersection of fashion and sports is stronger than ever before, and we are excited to style our clients for the biggest day in sports with an unparalleled merchandise assortment they can't find anywhere else."

MERCHANDISE ASSORTMENT

Saks' Game Day Capsules feature over 275 exclusive products including men's ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories as well as women's and kids merchandise. The limited edition merchandise assortment is infused with a sports-centric aesthetic and a Los Angeles-vibe to honor the location of this year's game. Products range in price from $57 to $2,395 and are available for purchase on saks.com and in select Saks Fifth Avenue stores starting today. To shop the collection online, visit saks.com/gameday .

Participating brands include: Alyx, Balmain, Bossi Sportswear, Casablanca, CELINE, Christian Louboutin, Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, DSQUARED2, Fendi, Givenchy, G-Star RAW, Helmut Lang, Heron Preston, Hudson, Hugo, Kappa, Just Don, Ksubi, MCM, Off-White, Ralph Lauren Polo, Purple Brand, Reese Cooper, RHUDE, Stone Island, Theory, Versace.

DIGITAL CAMPAIGN & COMPLEX PARTNERSHIP

Now through February 13, Saks will showcase the exclusive merchandise assortment in a campaign across its digital channels, including shoppable editorial content featuring Denver star wide receiver, Jerry Jeudy. Jeudy can be seen wearing a roster of exclusive styles by Just Don, Purple Brand, Reese Cooper and RHUDE.

Saks also partnered with media and entertainment company Complex to highlight the campaign through digital editorial content leading up to Game Day. Complex will produce two feature stories to introduce readers to Saks' exclusive Game Day Capsules and reveal top product picks from Saks buyers.

EVENTS & EXPERIENCES

Saks Beverly Hills will host various events and experiences leading up to Game Day, including designer public appearances with Purple Brand and Just Don, denim customization with Ksubi and a football arcade game activation with Bossi Sportswear. Additionally, for the first time, Saks will highlight its exclusive merchandise assortment through brand activations at various Saks Fifth Avenue stores across the country leading up to Game Day including Atlanta, Chicago and Houston.

