Panaya Test Dynamix Named Leader in Test Management Software for 2021 by G2 Panaya Test Dynamix received top customer satisfaction scores and has ranked as the no. 1 testing platform for 5 consecutive quarters.

HACKENSACK, N.J., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaya, the leader in SaaS based Change Intelligence and Testing for ERP & Enterprise Cloud Applications, announced today that it has been recognized as the leader in 'Test Management' software category by G2. G2 is the world's largest tech marketplace platform review, based on 1.55 million authentic-real-time users and is known for its highly prestigious nonbiased ranking methodology.

"Panaya has been an incredibly consistent performer in G2's Test Management Software category, being named a Leader for the last five quarters. Not only are they currently ranked overall #1 in the category, but Panaya has seen their customers award them for "Best Usability", "Best Relationship", and "Users Most Likely to Recommend" in G2's Winter 2022 reports" said Chris Perrine, G2 Vice President & Managing Director.

This consistent ranking demonstrates again, that Panaya's smart testing platform is not only fully in line with, but also exceeds the market's needs and expectations for enterprise testing. Panaya's users especially commented on the high quality of automatic documentation, the seamless end-to-end business process testing, and the latest smart change analysis layer that enables users to assess changes in real-time and optimize the testing scope and coverage by pinpointing exactly what needs to be tested.

"We are extremely honored by G2 Leader ranking and thankful for our loyal and savvy customers - their feedback is our compass" said David Binny, Panaya CEO. "Enterprise applications, such as ERP and CRM platforms, are the beating heart of an organization workflow and operations. We know that our customers require comprehensive on-going testing solutions to help them navigate through their everyday business challenges in an agile yet meticulous manner. We pay close attention to our users group insights and fix our platform accordingly. Our Product and R&D teams are working relentlessly to improve our solution via AI-driven and collaborative features, on one platform to enable maximum peace of mind and minimal risk".

Panaya Test Dynamix is an AI-enhanced testing platform, native to ERP and CRM, that combines cross-functional business process testing with smart change analysis, thereby reducing test cycles by 85% and accelerating digital transformation with almost zero risks. It increases team productivity with real-time.

About G2

G2.com is the largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping 5.5 million people every month make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. G2 is used by business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts to select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data.

About Panaya

Panaya enables organizations to accelerate application change and continuously deliver innovation with its Change Intelligence Platform. Panaya provides cloud-based application delivery and testing solutions that ensure collaboration between Business and IT. Enabling enterprise agility with faster release velocity and uncompromising quality, Panaya delivers an optimized user experience with end-to-end visibility of the application lifecycle. Since 2006, 3,000 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have been using Panaya to deliver quick quality change to enterprise ERP & CRM applications.

