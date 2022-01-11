From cat eyes and heart-shaped lenses to frames featuring inspiring messages, the Eyewear Love collection is available just in time for Valentine's Day

EYEBUYDIRECT UNVEILS EYEWEAR LOVE COLLECTION From cat eyes and heart-shaped lenses to frames featuring inspiring messages, the Eyewear Love collection is available just in time for Valentine's Day

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeBuyDirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, today launched its newest collection, Eyewear Love, which includes heart-shaped lenses, cat-eye frames and blush-tinted sunglasses designed to spread love for anyone looking to give their eyewear game a glow-up ahead of Valentine's Day. The products, ranging from $29-$49 are available on EyeBuyDirect.com.

Eyewear Love, an expansion of the brand's successful "Look of Love" Collection launched last year, includes an assortment of frames designed to fit any face. From colored sunglasses to trendy eyewear featuring words like "Dream" and "Love" on the frame stems, EyeBuyDirect's Eyewear Love collection is doubling down this year to share the love with unique eyewear that will elevate any Valentine's Day look and can be worn long after the holiday.

Newly launched eyewear within the collection includes the Aphrodite, oversized tortoise heart-shaped frames ($39); the Romeo – rectangle lenses in a black/light gold color with "Love" etched into the side of the frame ($42); and the Lovely – clear oval frames which feature the word "Dream" on the side of the frame ($49).

Familiar favorites from last year's collection are making their return to this year's collection, like the heart-shaped sunglasses that come in a range of tints and colors (starting at $29) along with an assortment of clear heart-shaped frames – the Amore, Bae, Love and Spark – available in a range of different frame colors that start at $29.

Whether looking to create that perfect Valentine's Day ensemble or in the market for a new pair of eyewear that is sure to pop, EyeBuyDirect's Eyewear Love collection is available now online for purchase.

For additional information about EyeBuyDirect or to shop, please visit: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/.

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is the best place to buy eyewear online. Our goal is to make quality eye care accessible to everyone. Established in 2006, EyeBuyDirect is reframing the eyewear game by making it easier to find quality eyeglasses and sunglasses. Offering over 3,000 affordable and stylish frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process: from frames design and craftsmanship to eyeglasses manufacturing. We offer convenient innovations such as, 2-day delivery and a Virtual Try-On feature allowing customers to find the perfect style of eyewear for their face shape. For every order placed, a pair of glasses is donated to the most underserved communities worldwide through our Buy 1 Give 1 program.

To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com and find us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

