NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bumper.com and Motorsports Business Management (MBM Motorsports) have announced that Bumper.com will serve as the team's primary marketing partner at the Great American Race, the Daytona 500, February 20, 2022.

Bumper.com, MBM Motorsports Announce Daytona 500 Sponsorship

Driving the Bumper.com entry at the Great American Race will be veteran driver Timmy Hill from Port Tobacco, Maryland.

"Our partnership with MBM Motorsports and Timmy Hill will allow us to connect with car enthusiasts on an entirely new level," said Alessandro Mannino, director of product at Bumper.com . "And what better way to reach car lovers than by partnering with a top race team at one of the biggest car racing events in the world—the Daytona 500."

Bumper.com's mission is to bring vehicle history reports and ownership up to speed with today's modern day car buyers and owners and give them the information they need to make more informed decisions. Bumper.com provides fair pricing and accurate ownership and vehicle history data from both consumer and government organizations—allowing customers to stay ahead of the curve with vehicle purchases.

"I am excited to represent a great company, Bumper.com, at the Daytona 500," driver Timmy Hill said. "Everyone at MBM Motorsports has been working hard this offseason and we are excited to get to Daytona to show off all the hard work we have put in this offseason."

"The energy that Bumper.com has brought to MBM Motorsports over the last few weeks has been tremendous," team owner Carl Long said. "We are excited to introduce them to fans that are passionate about cars and empowering them to use their services to obtain fair pricing and accurate data as they search for the car of their dreams new or old."

About MBM Motorsports

Motorsports Business Management LLC, operating as MBM Motorsports, is an American professional stock car racing team based in Statesville, N.C., owned by Carl Long. MBM Motorsports currently competes in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Follow MBM Motorsports on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About Bumper.com

Bumper.com's mission is simple: make the car owning, buying and selling experience better and more affordable through unlimited vehicle history reports for one low cost, access to reliable information on accidents, recalls, market value and easy-to-use tools available online or through the Bumper.com mobile app. Follow Bumper.com on TikTok , Instagram , YouTube , Facebook and Twitter . For partnership inquiries, email partners@bumper.com .

About Timmy Hill

Timmy Hill is an American professional stock car driver. Son of former NASCAR driver Jerry Hill and brother of current driver Tyler Hill, he currently competes in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Hill began racing go-karts at the age of 12. In Karting, he won two World Karting Association championships, two King George Speedway track championships and the Concord Speedway Winter Championship. Afterward, Hill raced in Legend Cars, the Allison Legacy Series, the K&N Pro Series East and the ARCA Racing Series. In 2011, Hill moved up to the Nationwide Series, where he won Rookie of the Year honors. Follow Timmy Hill on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Press contacts:

MBM Motorsports

Ryan Perezluha

ryan@mbmmotorsports.com

Bumper.com

Kerry Sherin

kerry@bumperpr.com

(PRNewsfoto/Bumper.com)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bumper.com