Akumin Inc. to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) (TSX: AKU) is pleased to announce that Riadh Zine, Chairman & Co-CEO, and Rhonda Longmore-Grund, President & Co-CEO, will present virtually at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 2:15pm EST.

The audio will be simultaneously webcast at https://akum.in/jpmorgan, and the presentation will be available from the investor section at www.akumin.com.

For more information on the conference, please contact your J.P. Morgan representative.

About Akumin

Akumin is a national partner of choice for U.S. hospitals, health systems and physician groups, with comprehensive solutions addressing outsourced radiology and oncology service line needs. With the acquisition of Alliance HealthCare Services, Akumin now provides (1) fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services through a network of more than 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations; and (2) outpatient radiology and oncology services and solutions to approximately 1,000 hospitals and health systems across 46 states. By combining clinical and operational expertise with the latest advances in technology and information systems, Akumin and its ~4,000 Team Members facilitate more efficient and effective diagnosis and treatment for patients and their providers in 46 states. Akumin's imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography (PET and PET/CT), ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), mammography, and other interventional procedures; Akumin's cancer care services include a full suite of radiation therapy and related offerings.

