3 Surprising Benefits of National Stairs Day

Bestselling Author, CEO Kevin Guest Shares Insights from Global Leadership

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National 'Take the Stairs Day' Jan. 12 can lift workers in three ways beyond physical health. So says bestselling author who motivates audiences around the world to reach their fullest potential.

All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, by USANA CEO and chairman Kevin Guest

"It's obvious that taking the stairs gives immediate physical benefits by keeping heart rates up," said Kevin Guest, chairman and CEO of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), a billion-dollar company operating in 24 markets. "But applying that simple mindset of taking one more step can bring untold benefits to us mentally, emotionally and socially – areas that greatly strengthen harmony within us this year."

Established by the American Lung Association, "National Take the Stairs Day" on the second Wednesday of January urges everyone to do what they can to increase heart rates, which improves physical health, heart, lungs and muscles. Expanding that same action can also be applied to intangibles important to each person.

"By taking the stairs, we learn that progress is made one step at a time," said Guest, author of All the Right Reasons, 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony. "One international speaker reminded his audience, 'the elevator is broken; you'll have to take the stairs one step at a time,' which punctuates the point of steadily working toward a goal instead of chasing instant rewards, because the world rarely works that way.

"Viewed as a metaphor, steady, one-step-at-a-time actions will strengthen us mentally by seeing our own accomplishments, emotionally by realizing we belong and have value, and socially by reaching outside of ourselves to make a difference for the better."

In the pandemic, a stream of articles shows many individuals have been more aware of nature, a reminder that consistent, steady work wins the day and brings rewards. One such example is Mother Teresa.

"Despite health problems, Mother Teresa continued her active role as superior general of the Missionaries of Charity until her last year of life," Guest wrote in All the Right Reasons.

When Mother Teresa died in 1997 without a penny to her name, her society had nearly 4,000 sisters, 300 brothers and more than 100,000 volunteers who oversaw 610 houses in 123 countries. Today, foundations on every continent serve as hospices and homes for the destitute and those suffering from a myriad of illnesses.

"Mother Teresa never got a college degree, starred in a movie, made her fortune in the stock market or worked her way up the corporate ladder," Guest wrote. "She herself admitted she hadn't done any 'great' thing, only small things with great love. But she kept taking one step forward and discovered the secret to living a life in harmony."

On the other end of the financial spectrum, Warren Buffett drew a similar conclusion.

"One of the wealthiest people in the world, Warren Buffet told Berkshire Hathaway shareholders he measures success 'by how many people love me,'" Guest said. "No matter where a person is today on the continuum, applying the principles of taking the stairs can bring huge benefits by accomplishing goals, connecting with others and reaching outward to serve."

Written to help others find keys to successful careers and life, All the Right Reasons reveals 12 principles for living a life in harmony. All proceeds from sales of the bestseller are aimed at feeding two million meals to hungry children. Available on Amazon, the book provides 40 meals for each single purchase.

For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com .

