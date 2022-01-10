VTG Awarded $20M Navy Combat Systems Modernization Task Order from NSWC Port Hueneme

CHANTILLY, Va., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VTG, an industry-leading provider of force modernization and digital transformation solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a $20 million task order to modernize the Aegis Combat System through its Technical Insertion 16 Sustainment, Installation, Procurement, and Engineering Services contract with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division, a field activity of the Naval Sea Systems Command. The TI16 program is the Navy's enterprise approach to modernizing combat systems across the surface fleet, including the Aegis Combat System, and supports all cruisers and destroyers, aircraft carriers and amphibious ships.

"Winning this competitive task order on the TI16 program is an important milestone for our team and another exciting opportunity to contribute our technical expertise to the Navy's modernization efforts" said John Hassoun, VTG president and CEO. "The Aegis Combat System is vital to defending the Navy's surface fleet and we look forward to leveraging our robust, full lifecycle engineering capabilities in further support of NSWC-PHD and NAVSEA."

The company won a seat on the TI16 indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract in April. The program enables the Navy to introduce the latest commercial-off-the-shelf technologies and open architecture designs into Navy combat systems.

Through this task order, VTG will provide engineering and logistics support services to the Air Dominance Department in-service engineering agent mission. NSWC-PHD is the designated ISEA for the TI16 suite of equipment. The contract will provide engineering, technical services and materials required for the resolution of obsolescence, reliability and maintainability issues, production and rework, testing, evaluation and life cycle support functions. Included under the contract is also the limited manufacture, assembly and testing of developed TI16 solutions as well as associated engineering services, procurement and related products.

VTG delivers force modernization and digital transformation solutions that expand America's competitive advantage in the modern battlespace. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, VTG provides full lifecycle engineering for naval, aerospace, network, and digital requirements. Whether at sea, in the air, on land, or in cyberspace, VTG delivers Tomorrow's Transformation Today. For more information, visit us at www.VTGdefense.com.

