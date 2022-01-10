TSD Appoints Shawn Concannon as President

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TSD, the leading mobility platform for OEMs, automotive groups, dealerships, and car rental companies, has named Shawn Concannon as its President. As President, Shawn will continue to evolve TSD's time-tested solutions for multi-use fleet scenarios, leveraging the company's innovative technology and extensive partnerships in the car rental and manufacturing industries to continue its long-term growth.

(PRNewsfoto/TSD)

Shawn has been instrumental in evolving TSD's solutions to meet the needs of multi-use fleet scenarios, a concept which focuses on utilizing a single fleet for a variety of purposes.

"Shawn has played an integral role in our growth and evolution over more than a decade with TSD," said CEO Charles Grieco, who will remain in his role guiding the company's strategic direction. "Shawn's collaborative, forward-thinking approach means that we are consistently innovating to meet the rapidly changing needs of our customers with the latest available technology."

Shawn's tenure at TSD began in 2007, managing business development, and he has been instrumental in TSD's dominance in the loaner and rental fleet management markets. He helped drive TSD's expansion into the mobility space, facilitating the onboarding OEM programs with manufacturers such as BMW, MINI, Subaru, Porsche, Hyundai, Genesis, Mazda, Lexus, Toyota, Nissan, Infiniti, Stellantis, Mercedes-Benz, and more.

Shawn's ten years of prior car rental management experience helped grow TSD's position in over 80 countries providing solutions to independent car rental companies as well as to the largest car rental company in the world.

"The automotive industry is experiencing a challenging time, but there are a variety of unique opportunities on the horizon," said Shawn. "We look forward to continuing our position as trusted industry leaders who continually deliver the solutions our customers need through the TSD platform."

About TSD

Since 1983 TSD has designed, developed, and implemented fleet mobility solutions and professional services for auto manufacturers, public and independent auto groups, dealerships, and rental companies worldwide. Our solutions are used in over 80 countries and on six continents. Every day we help thousands of customers improve their fleet management and operations. Many of the metrics, operational patterns, and subsidy patterns used in the industry today were created by the TSD team. TSD is a customer-driven technology and service company. For more information on getting started with TSD, contact sales@tsdweb.com or visit www.tsdweb.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TSD