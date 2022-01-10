Sterling Publishing Launches New Subsidiary: Union Square & Co.

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Publishing announced today the launch of Union Square & Co., a subsidiary focused on talent-driven publishing for adults and children. The new publisher's robust program will include books, calendars, stationery and games. Union Square & Co. will begin publishing select titles in Spring 2022 with a comprehensive list publishing in Fall 2022.

Union Square & Co. is a talent-driven publisher whose mission is to promote excellence in contemporary publishing and to honor the vision of our creators by providing best-in-class production, editorial and design choices. Headquartered in New York City, Union Square & Co., LLC is a subsidiary of Sterling Publishing Co, Inc., and includes imprints Puzzlewright Press, home to pencil-and-paper puzzles, and Sterling Ethos, home to magic and mystic-driven books and products.

"Our goal is to create beautiful books with a point of view."

"Behind each Union Square & Co. title is a focus on quality, curation, entertainment, distinction and change, as well as the collaborative spirit to help authors realize their visions," says Union Square & Co. Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Emily Meehan. "Our goal is to create beautiful books with a point of view." Helping Meehan build this distinctive publishing brand are Amanda Englander, editorial director overseeing adult publishing, and Tracey Keevan, editorial director overseeing children's publishing.

The adult program will expand the company's footprint into fiction, narrative and prescriptive nonfiction, food and drink, decorating, health and wellness, classics, humor and pop culture. Kicking off this expansion will be the #1 London Times bestsellerWolf Den, the first book in Elodie Harper's historical fiction trilogy of the same name, which publishes in North America on March 29, 2022. Peloton head instructor Robin Arzon's prompted empowerment journal will publish in Fall 2022. A debut cookbook from Dan Pelosi, the personality behind the Instagram handle @GrossyPelosi, and a debut decorating book from Carmeon Hamilton, the 2021 winner of HGTV's Design Star: Next Gen, will publish in Fall 2023.

Union Square Kids, the children's imprint, will grow its offerings across picture books, early readers, chapter books, graphic novels, middle-grade and young-adult novels, as well as classics, reference, novelty and activity books. Key acquisitions publishing in Fall 2022 include Graveyard Girls, a five-book middle-grade series by New York Times bestselling authors Lisi Harrison (Monster High) and Daniel Kraus (The Shape of Water); Wait for Me, a dark, romantic mystery by New York Times bestselling author Sara Shepard (Pretty Little Liars); Nothing Interesting Ever Happens to Ethan Fairmont, a contemporary middle-grade science-fiction adventure from award-winning screenwriter and director Nick Brooks; and the debut picture book, How to Eat a Book, by creators Mrs. & Mr. MacLeod. The Spring 2023 list includes the coming-of-age graphic novel Alterations, by story artist and animator Raymond Xu.

"I'm thrilled to be publishing the diverse talent that Amanda and Tracey have brought to our list and look forward to sharing additional acquisitions in the near future," says Meehan.

Brody Associates, a London-based design studio specializing in identity, typography and creative direction across all platforms, created the new logo and fonts for both Union Square & Co. and Union Square Kids.

For more information, visit unionsquareandco.com.

