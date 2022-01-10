InventHelp Inventor Develops Roll or Stand Stick (LCC-5175)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "As I have aged, I have noticed balance issues however, I am not so advance as to require using a cane or walker," said an inventor from Catasauqua, Pa. "This inspired me to develop a device to feel balanced without having to be picked up or put down on the ground with each and every step."

The inventor developed the patent-pending ROLL OR STAND STICK as an alternative to canes and walkers that would provide enhanced safety and peace of mind by helping to prevent the loss of balance and the associated falls. This invention would allow users to maintain a more upright and less stooped posture. Additionally, it would feature an efficient, practical and easy to use design and would conveniently stand on its own when not in use.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LCC-5175, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

