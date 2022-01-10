Competitive Health Partners with Brightline to Expand Access to Virtual Behavioral Health Care for Children and Working Families Competitive Health teams up with leading pediatric behavioral health company to provide employees with behavioral health support for their families

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Competitive Health announced today a partnership with Brightline , the first virtual behavioral health solution built specifically for children, teenagers, and their families. Brightline's services will now be an option for small and mid-sized employers representing more than a million working families who access benefits through Competitive Health, bringing them much-needed support at a critical time.

Competitive Health partners with Brightline to offer an end-to-end Family Behavioral Health virtual solution.

With this partnership, the companies aim to address two related phenomena — that mental health needs are skyrocketing nationwide and employees are leaving the workforce to take care of their families. Just last month, the U.S. Surgeon General issued an advisory highlighting the urgent need to address what is now widely considered a national youth mental health crisis, exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Mental health support and access to professional care for children is important and vital to every family. Touching on my own personal experience, as a child that survived trauma and the loss of a parent at a young age – help and access to help – can make "the" difference in a young person's life and future." – Kim Darling, CEO and Founder, Competitive Health Inc.

This comes at a tipping point as parents and caregivers, especially women, are leaving the workforce in what's being called the Great Resignation . This is in large part driven by increasing behavioral health needs among their children as a product of pandemic-induced anxiety, stress, school closures, and other challenges. In fact, Brightline's own research found that more than 1 in 5 parents and caregivers have quit or are planning to quit their jobs in the coming year to better care for their children's needs.

By opening up much-needed access to care, Competitive Health and Brightline aim to help parents and caregivers not have to choose between their careers and supporting their families.

"Parents across the country are quitting their jobs because they're worried about their kids — and they haven't had options to get them help. A top priority for Brightline is bringing support to working families, so they don't have to make that tough decision," said Naomi Allen, CEO and co-founder of Brightline. "Our partnership with Competitive Health is critical to getting working parents access to care that's specifically built to help children and families — right now, right where they need it."

This will round out Competitive Health's mental health offering to include support for children and teenagers, who require a different solution than those built originally to work for adults. With Brightline's family-focused approach and evidence-based programs, all delivered virtually, employees can now get care for their children when and where they need it.

Family Behavioral Health services will be covered for employees of companies who access benefits through Competitive Health. This includes Family Behavioral Health's integrated digital platform that provides resources and support for parents and caregivers experiencing behavioral health needs with their children — alongside live coaching programs, behavior therapy, evaluation and medication support, and speech therapy all delivered by confidential video visit.

Together, Brightline and Competitive Health are offering best-in-class benefits to employers, allowing them to bring Family Behavioral Health to their employees and their loved ones.

To learn more about Family Behavioral Health, visit: https://competitivehealth.com/family-behavioral-health/

About Competitive Health, Inc.

Founded in 1996, Competitive Health is the preeminent builder of custom health solutions. Utilizing award-winning digital health programs, 22 telehealth specialities, and healthcare ancillary services, providing unlimited access and unprecedented savings to our clients and their members. Last year – Competitive Health saved employer groups, insurance carriers, third-party administrators, affinity groups, and exchanges over $100 million dollars. Learn more at CompetitiveHealth.com

About Brightline

Brightline is the first virtual behavioral health solution built specifically to care for children, teenagers, and their families across a broad range of needs. With multidisciplinary care teams, evidence-based programs, and a family-focused approach, Brightline brings care to families across the country, right when and where they need it. Founded by leading digital health entrepreneurs Naomi Allen and Giovanni Colella, MD and backed by leading investors GV (formerly Google Ventures), Oak HC/FT, and Threshold Ventures, Brightline is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and expanding nationwide. Learn more at hellobrightline.com

Competitive Health, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Competitive Health, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Competitive Health, Inc.