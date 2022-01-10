AANA Appoints David Anderson as Chief Financial Officer

PARK RIDGE, Ill., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) Board of Directors has named David Anderson to serve as AANA's Chief Financial Officer, effective Jan. 17, 2022. He will report to interim Chief Executive Officer David Hebert.

David Anderson, American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology Chief Financial Officer

"With more than 25 years of experience leading financial and operational divisions, David is an innovative leader with a reputation for building strong trusted relationships and demonstrated ability to align business, financial and growth strategies," said Hebert. "David's experience in creating and implementing programs and teams in a broad range of industries will add value to the organization, its employees, and its members."

Anderson was the regional finance controller for Renishaw Americas, a healthcare and machine tool engineering and manufacturing company. As head of finance for the Americas region since 2005, Anderson oversaw all aspects of accounting, finance, IT, purchasing, and financial planning and analysis for Renishaw offices with aggregate sales exceeding $170 million. From 2001 to 2005, he was chief financial officer for the American Academy of Dermatology, overseeing its $30 million operational and capital budget across 20 major business units. Prior to that role, Anderson was vice president of audit and control at Anicom, Inc.

Anderson is member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts, the Illinois CPA Society, and Institute of Internal Auditors.

"I am excited about the opportunity to work with AANA members and staff in our shared commitment to provide members with the resources needed to deliver the highest quality of care to patients," Anderson said. "Financial modernization and forecasting are vital for an association deeply committed to its members and strategic advocacy, and I am honored to be chosen to as a leader."

Anderson earned a master's degree in business administration, with a focus in entrepreneurship, and bachelor's degree from DePaul University in Chicago. Anderson is a certified public account in Illinois.

(PRNewsfoto/American Association of Nurse A)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology