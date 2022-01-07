Terence Burke Joins Greenidge Generation As General Counsel

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) ("Greenidge") today announced that Terence Burke has joined the company as General Counsel.

Mr. Burke was previously assistant general counsel at First Solar, Inc. Prior to First Solar, he was an attorney with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ("FERC"). Before joining the FERC, Mr. Burke held senior legal positions at Entergy Corporation, Allegheny Energy, Inc. and Niagara Mohawk Corporation.

"We are delighted to have Terry join our team," said Jeff Kirt, Greenidge Chief Executive Officer. "His extensive experience as in-house counsel at several public companies in the green energy and merchant power industries as well as his experience in regulatory oversight makes him an ideal fit for Greenidge."

"I am excited to join Greenidge as General Counsel and look forward to contributing to the company's continued growth into new markets," Mr. Burke said. "Greenidge's position as a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company and its focus on carbon neutrality provides a unique and significant competitive advantage for the company as it expands to new locations."

Mr. Burke will be joining Greenidge at its corporate headquarters which recently moved to Fairfield, CT.

About Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge is committed to 100% carbon-neutral bitcoin mining at all of its locations by utilizing low-carbon sources of energy and offsetting its carbon footprint.

