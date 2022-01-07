MULTI-PLATINUM LEGENDS KISS RELEASE NEW ARCHIVAL TITLE WITH 'KISS -- OFF THE SOUNDBOARD: LIVE IN VIRGINIA BEACH' CLASSIC 2004 PERFORMANCE FROM VIRGINIA BEACH IS AVAILABLE ON TRIPLE VINYL, 2-CD & DIGITAL

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 11, rock icons KISS will release the next installment of their Off The Soundboard official live bootleg series with KISS – Off The Soundboard: Live In Virginia Beach, recorded live at the Virginia Beach Amphitheatre on July 25th, 2004. This is the second in a series of live releases by the band and will be available to stream and download, with a 3-LP standard black vinyl set, a 2-CD set, and a limited edition 3-LP set pressed on 180g opaque green vinyl, all available exclusively through the Official KISS online store, here.

Off The Soundboard: Live In Virginia Beach finds the legendary band in the midst of their Rock The Nation Tour, which is notable for being the first full U.S. tour of the longstanding Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer, and Eric Singer lineup. The career-spanning 20-song set includes classic KISS tracks such as "Lick It Up," "I Love It Loud," and the worldwide smash and No. 11 1979 U.S. Billboard charting "I Was Made For Lovin' You," as well as perennial KISS fan favorites "Makin' Love," "King Of The Night Time World," and "100,000 Years" that dig deep into the band's astonishing 40+ year back catalog.

KISS are globally recognized as one of the greatest live bands of all time and are the creators of what is universally considered the best live album ever, 1975's gold-certified and No. 9 Billboard charting Alive!. The KISS – Off The Soundboard series continues their storied legacy of groundbreaking live albums with a document of the spectacular, larger-than-life extravaganza that is a KISS concert.

Known for their trademark performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock n roll. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and are America's #1 Gold Record Award winning group of all time in every category. Peerless as a live act, the band's illustrious legacy has been marked by record breaking global tours during a remarkable 48-year career.

KISS – Off The Soundboard: Live In Virginia Beach

2CD

Disc 1

1. Love Gun

2. Deuce

3. Makin' Love

4. Lick It Up

5. Christine Sixteen

6. Tears Are Falling

7. She

8. Got To Choose

9. I Love It Loud

10. I Want You

Disc 2

1. Psycho Circus

2. King Of The Night Time World

3. War Machine

4. 100,000 Years

5. Unholy

6. Shout It Out Loud

7. I Was Made For Lovin' You

8. Detroit Rock City

9. God Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II

10. Rock and Roll All Nite

3LP

Disc 1

1. Love Gun (Side A)

2. Deuce (Side A)

3. Makin' Love (Side A)

4. Lick It Up (Side A)

5. Christine Sixteen (Side B)

6. Tears Are Falling (Side B)

7. She (Side B)

8. Got To Choose (Side B)

Disc 2

1. I Love It Loud (Side A)

2. I Want You (Side A)

3. Psycho Circus (Side A)

4. King Of The Night Time World (Side B)

5. War Machine (Side B)

6. 100, 000 Years (Side B)

Disc 3

1. Unholy (Side A)

2. Shout It Out Loud (Side A)

3. I Was Made For Lovin' You (Side A)

4. Detroit Rock City (Side A)

5. God Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II (Side B)

6. Rock And Roll All Nite (Side B)

