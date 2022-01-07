Colorful culture eases stress

Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago

BEIJING, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn on traditional Bouyei culture in Guiyang

How would you like to have a cup of rice wine after a fancy dinner, do some batik and enjoy a herb bath in a hot spring? Follow Canadian vlogger Kirk to see how traditional Bouyei culture is surviving and thriving in Guiyang, capital of SW China's Guizhou province.

Watch the video to learn more: https://youtu.be/I5gjoNfTTDc

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/colorful-culture-eases-stress-301456058.html

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.