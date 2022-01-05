MongoDB, Inc. to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading modern, general purpose database platform, today announced that its Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Gordon, and its Senior Vice President of Finance, Serge Tanjga, will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference.

MongoDB
MongoDB

The MongoDB presentation is scheduled for Monday, January 10, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the MongoDB investor relations website at https://investors.mongodb.com/events. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 31,000 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 210 million times and there have been more than 1.5 million registrations for MongoDB University courses.

Investor Relations

Brian Denyeau
ICR for MongoDB
646-277-1251
ir@mongodb.com

Media Relations

Matt Trocchio
MongoDB
communications@mongodb.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mongodb-inc-to-present-at-the-24th-annual-needham-virtual-growth-conference-301454973.html

SOURCE MongoDB, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.