SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds BPMP, SEAC, NEOG, and JUPW Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the partnership by BP p.l.c. and its affiliates ("BP"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, a BP U.S. affiliate will acquire all outstanding common units of BPMP not already owned by BP, representing 47,837,828 common units. Each BPMP unitholder would receive 0.575 of an American Depositary Share of BP in exchange for each BPMP unit owned. If you own BPMP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/bpmp

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with privately-held Triller Hold Co LLC ("TrillerVerz"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, SEAC and TrillerVerz will combine, with SEAC stockholders owning approximately 2.3% of the surviving company and TrillerVerz owning approximately 97.7% of the surviving company. If you own SEAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/seac

NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG), in connection with the proposed merger of the company with 3M Company ("3M"). Under the terms of the agreement, 3M's Food Safety business will be spun-off to 3M shareholders. At the completion of the transaction, NEOG will issue a number of shares to 3M shareholders resulting in 3M shareholders owning approximately 50.1% and existing NEOG shareholders owning approximately 49.9% of the combined company. If you own NEOG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/neog

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW), in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Next Frontier"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Next Frontier stockholders will be entitled to receive convertible stock of JUPW that is convertible into 65,000,000, shares of JUPW common stock. If you own JUPW shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/jupw

