China Medical System (867.HK)'s Latest MSCI ESG Rating Unchanged at AA, Leading the Industry Globally

HONG KONG, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), the world's largest index provider, has updated the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating of China Medical System Holdings Limited ("CMS" or the "Company"). CMS's latest rating remains unchanged at "AA", surpassing 83% of the companies in the pharmaceutical industry, which indicates the Company has maintained leading position in ESG management among its global peers.

MSCI ESG ratings range from leader (AAA, AA), average (A, BBB, BB) to laggard (B, CCC), and have covered over 2,900 companies globally. Given its independence, consistency and transparency, the ratings have become an important factor affecting investment decisions of global investors. CMS has maintained the "AA" rating for two consecutive years and received outstanding scores in several aspects, such as corporate governance, human capital, product safety and quality, etc., which reflects the recognition of the Company's governance practices and sustainable development performance from the capital market.

Pursuing the sustainable development goal of "carrying out the concept of environmental protection, achieving the value of social responsibility, being committed to becoming a leading sustainable pharmaceutical enterprise in China", CMS has always attached great importance to ESG governance and practice. CMS has set up an ESG Committee at the board level in 2020. The Committee pays great attention to stakeholders' demands and global ESG governance trends, and continuously improves the internal operation accordingly, while actively devoting to public welfare and environmental protection. Adhering to the concept of "striver-oriented", CMS regards employees as the most valuable assets, provides them with comprehensive career plans, and actively protects their rights and interests. In addition, as one of the leading companies in the pharmaceutical industry, CMS adheres to the product quality principles of "continuous improvement and quality first" and has built the quality control system throughout the product life cycle, in order to provide accessible, affordable and reliable medicines for the general public.

CMS is committed to further integrating ESG governance into corporate operations in the future, fulfilling corporate environmental and social responsibilities, and providing more quality and affordable innovative medicines to meet patients' clinical needs, so as to create greater values for society.

