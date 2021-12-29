Gen4 Dental Partners Acquires Accelerate Dental

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen4 Dental Partners, a doctor-centric, partner-focused Dental Service Organization, recently acquired Accelerate Dentistry, a growing, multi-practice platform with locations throughout Kansas, led by Dr. Marvin Heinbach, D.D.S.

Dr. Marvin Heinbach, D.D.S., Executive leader of Accelerate Dental, and founder of the Kansas Dental Assistant Institute, joins Gen4 with more than 20 years of experience in practice management, accounting, and practice consolidation/transitions. Jeff Larkin, D.D.S., practicing partners alongside Dr. Heinbach, brings with them knowledge and experience in clinical and production strategy, delivering evidence-based clinical solutions to patients that drive advancement in clinical skill, quality of care, and the overall patient experience.

The partnership between Gen4 and Accelerate is a seamless integration in that Accelerate's vision, "Improve the quality of life of every dental professional we support.", is in direct alignment with Gen4's mission to help dentists practice great dentistry. Dr. Heinbach's decision to partner with Gen4 Dental Partners comes with a continued promise to drive success of the very ideals, values, and integrity of private practice dental for practice owners, providing them the tools, resources, and support they need to achieve their goals.

For Marvin, the idea of providing Accelerate's clinicians with Gen4's integrated operational, clinical, human resources and financial support system was met with excitement. As more practice owners look for integration and support models to help support their business, Marvin looks forward to working more closely with Gen4's Leadership team in business development efforts & expansion opportunities.

About Gen4 Dental Partners

Gen4 Dental Partners, led by CEO Lamonte Jensen, and CCO Dr. Mitch Ellingson, is one of the fastest growing, and highly innovative Dental Services Organization, providing world-class support to leading providers of dental services. Gen4 was created to challenge the status quo in the consolidation space. The Gen 4 Platform is designed to allow dentists and their teams the ability to practice dentistry their way while experiencing the benefits of financial and operational support. Gen4 promotes collaboration with their partners to create a future that allows all generations to enjoy their time in the dental profession while doing great dentistry.

Gen4 Dental Partners | 222 S. Mill Avenue, Tempe, AZ. 85281 | www.gen4dental.com

View original content:

SOURCE Gen4 Dental Partners