Vista Outdoor Announces Acquisition of Stone Glacier

ANOKA, Minn., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), a leading global designer, manufacturer and marketer of products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets, today announced the acquisition of Stone Glacier, a premium brand focused on ultralightweight, performance hunting gear designed for backcountry use. The addition of Stone Glacier to Vista Outdoor's portfolio of outdoor products and shooting sports brands will allow the company to enter the packs, camping equipment and technical apparel categories with a fast-growing brand and provide a foundation for Vista Outdoor to leverage camping category synergies.

Vista Outdoor Inc. logo (PRNewsFoto/Vista Outdoor Inc.)

"I am excited to welcome the Stone Glacier team into the Vista Outdoor family," said Vista Outdoor Chief Executive Officer Chris Metz. "Stone Glacier is an enthusiast brand that is fast-growing, well-managed and a great cultural fit. Our centers of excellence, brand portfolio and distribution network will support Stone Glacier as they reach their next level of awareness, maturity and growth. Stone Glacier enhances our ability to enter and leverage the camping category, which has exploded in popularity over recent years. The acquisition also further bolsters our reputation as the acquirer of choice in the outdoor industry."

Founded in 2012 by Kurt Racicot, Stone Glacier designs and manufactures the lightest, most durable gear coveted by discerning backcountry adventurers. Based in Bozeman, Mont., with its headquarters surrounded by iconic public lands in Big Sky country, the brand has established itself as the premium preferred choice of backcountry hunters, outfitters and guides throughout the world.

"The future of Stone Glacier is bright. This partnership comes at a great time for our business, and we are excited for the support that Vista Outdoor will provide to accelerate our growth and continue developing industry-leading products," said Stone Glacier President Jeff Sposito. "We have been fortunate to build a following of the most dedicated backcountry hunters and it has always been our mission to bring the best products, service and innovations to market. This partnership ensures we will continue to execute on that mission at the highest level."

Vista Outdoor used cash on hand and available liquidity under its asset-based revolving credit facility to complete the transaction. Vista Outdoor expects the transaction to be immediately accretive to earnings, excluding transaction and transition costs. Vista Outdoor's leverage ratio is expected to be below 1.0x at FY 2022 fiscal year end. This is the seventh acquisition in last 16 months for Vista Outdoor, including Remington, HEVI-Shot, Venor, QuietKat, Foresight Sports and Fiber Energy Products.

Reed Smith LLP acted as legal counsel to Vista Outdoor and Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP acted as legal counsel to the sellers in connection with the transaction.

About Stone Glacier

Bozeman, Mont.-based Stone Glacier builds ultralightweight, performance hunting gear designed for backcountry use. Stone Glacier is a result of 15 years of solo sheep hunts from the Dall country of Alaska to the unlimited districts of Montana's Beartooth Wilderness. The goal has been straightforward: build the lightest, most durable gear using only the toughest technical materials available. Stone Glacier is the preferred gear of guides, outfitters and discerning hunters. Gear designed by hunters for hunters. For more information, visit https://www.stoneglacier.com

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor is a leading global designer, manufacturer and marketer of outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. We operate through two reportable segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Together, our segments serve the outdoor sports and recreation markets through a diverse portfolio of well-recognized brands that provide consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality, and innovative products. Brands include CamelBak, Bushnell, Remington Ammunition, Bushnell Golf, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Foresight Sports, Giro, QuietKat, Federal and more. Vista Outdoor products are sold at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. For news and information, visit our website or investor relations page and follow us on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and other oral and written statements made by Vista Outdoor from time to time are forward-looking statements, including those that discuss, among other things: Vista Outdoor's plans, objectives, expectations, intentions, strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; projections with respect to future revenues, income, earnings per share or other financial measures for Vista Outdoor; and the assumptions that underlie these matters. The words 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'intend', 'aim', 'should' and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. To the extent that any such information is forward-looking, it is intended to fit within the safe harbor for forward-looking information provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause Vista Outdoor's actual results to differ materially from expectations described in such forward-looking statements, including the following: impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic on Vista Outdoor's operations, the operations of our customers and suppliers and general economic conditions; general economic and business conditions in the United States and Vista Outdoor's other markets outside the United States, including conditions affecting employment levels, consumer confidence and spending, conditions in the retail environment, and other economic conditions affecting demand for our products and the financial health of our customers; Vista Outdoor's ability to attract and retain key personnel and maintain and grow its relationships with customers, suppliers and other business partners, including Vista Outdoor's ability to obtain acceptable third party licenses; Vista Outdoor's ability to adapt its products to changes in technology, the marketplace and customer preferences, including our ability to respond to shifting preferences of the end consumer from brick and mortar retail to online retail; Vista Outdoor's ability to maintain and enhance brand recognition and reputation; others' use of social media to disseminate negative commentary about us and boycotts; reductions in or unexpected changes in or our inability to accurately forecast demand for ammunition, accessories or other outdoor sports and recreation products; risks associated with Vista Outdoor's sales to significant retail customers, including unexpected cancellations, delays and other changes to purchase orders; supplier capacity constraints, production disruptions or quality or price issues affecting Vista Outdoor's operating costs; Vista Outdoor's competitive environment; risks associated with diversification into new international and commercial markets including regulatory compliance; changes in the current tariff structures; the supply, availability and costs of raw materials and components; increases in commodity, energy and production costs; changes in laws, rules and regulations relating to Vista Outdoor's business, such as federal and state ammunition regulations; Vista Outdoor's ability to realize expected benefits from acquisitions and integrate acquired businesses; Vista Outdoor's ability to execute our strategic transformation plan, including our ability to realize expected benefits from the successful divestiture of non-core brands and profitability improvement initiatives; Vista Outdoor's ability to take advantage of growth opportunities in international and commercial markets; foreign currency exchange rates and fluctuations in those rates; the outcome of contingencies, including with respect to litigation and other proceedings relating to intellectual property, product liability, warranty liability, personal injury and environmental remediation; risks associated with cybersecurity and other industrial and physical security threats; capital market volatility and the availability of financing; changes to accounting standards or policies; and changes in tax rules or pronouncements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements we make. Vista Outdoor undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by law. For further information on factors that could impact Vista Outdoor, and statements contained herein, please refer to Vista Outdoor's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact: Investor Contact:



Eric Smith Shelly Hubbard Phone: 901-573-9156 Phone: 612-518-5406 E-mail: media.relations@vistaoutdoor.com E-mail: investor.relations@vistaoutdoor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vista Outdoor Inc.