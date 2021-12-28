Trulieve Acquires PurpleMed Healing Center in Tucson

Dispensary will reopen under Harvest House of Cannabis branding

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the acquisition of PurpleMed Healing Center in Tucson, Arizona. Consideration paid for the acquisition was deemed immaterial. Located at 1010 S Freeway in Tucson, the retail operation is being rebranded to Harvest House of Cannabis and will open Wednesday, Dec. 29 at noon.

The dispensary becomes the Company's 17th in the state serving both medical patients and recreational customers. During the dispensary's first few weeks of operation, its hours will be limited to noon – 9:00 pm, with the permanent hours set for 8:00 am – 10:00 pm daily.

"Trulieve is excited to expand our footprint in Tucson and add a second location in the state's second largest market," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "We look forward to serving patients and customers at both of our Tucson-area locations and building strong relationships in the community."

Trulieve-affiliated dispensary locations in Arizona include Avondale, Casa Grande, Chandler, Cottonwood, Glendale, Guadalupe, Lake Havasu, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe and Tucson.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

