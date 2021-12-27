Goodwill Association of Michigan Shares Thank You to Supporters

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill Association of Michigan, which covers ten regions within the state, would like to thank supporters of our retail stores and donation centers throughout the year, as we've dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many Goodwills help individuals overcome barriers with workforce development programs including training and career opportunities. Others support people experiencing homelessness and food insecurity. Sales of donated items at Goodwill retail stores provide major funding for these programs.

Whether shopping at Goodwill locally or throughout the state, you can check out the following Websites for donation and store locations and hours:

Goodwill Industries of Central Michigan's Heartland

goodwillcmh.org

Headquarters: Battle Creek

Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit

goodwilldetroit.org

Headquarters: Detroit

Goodwill Industries of Greater Grand Rapids

goodwillgr.org

Headquarters: Grand Rapids

Goodwill Industries of Mid-Michigan

goodwillmidmichigan.org

Headquarters: Flint

Goodwill Industries of Northern Michigan

goodwillnmi.org

Headquarters: Traverse City

Goodwill Industries of Northern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan

gwnwup.org

Headquarters: Marinette, WI

Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Michigan

goodwillsemi.org

Headquarters: Adrian

Goodwill Industries of Southwestern Michigan

goodwillswmi.org

Headquarters: Kalamazoo

Goodwill Industries of St Clair County

goodwillscc.org

Headquarters: Port Huron

Goodwill Industries of West Michigan

goodwillwm.org

Headquarters: Muskegon

We wish everyone a healthy and safe holiday season.

Contact: Hilda Harris

Phone No.: 269-788-6500 x2040

Email: hharris@goodwillcmh.org

