Sandvik completes the acquisition of software provider ICAM

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has completed the previously announced acquisition of the Canada-based ICAM Technologies Corporation, a provider of innovative solutions that translate CAM data into optimized coding for guiding CNC machining operations.

In 2020, the company had revenues of approximately SEK 30 million and an EBITA margin of approximately 25%.

The company will be reported in Coromant, a division within the business area Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions.

Stockholm, December 23, 2021

Sandvik AB

