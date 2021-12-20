SuperCom's Cyber Security Division Selected by Government Security Agency and Cyber Security Enterprises to Grow their Cyber Security Protection Programs

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT and Cybersecurity sectors, announced today that its cyber security division, Safend, a data protection and cybersecurity company, has been selected by a government security agency and cyber security enterprises to grow their existing Cybersecurity Protection programs. Orders from these customers alone are expected to exceed $350,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Safend provides government agencies and enterprise organizations a broad range of competitive and well-known encryption and data protection solutions. These programs are expected to include up to tens of thousands of end-point machines, as well as integration with existing government infrastructure and systems. The Safend Protection Suite modules Protector, Reporter and AVScan Integration are included in these programs.

Supercom's Cybersecurity division sales in Q4 2021 are expected to reflect growth over the first three quarters of 2021 and Q4 2020.

"We are pleased to have been selected again by these sophisticated organizations, long-term customers of our Cyber Security division, signaling to the confidence large governmental and enterprise organizations have in Safend's industry leading solutions. Many of these organizations deal with critical data and have access to the best cyber security technologies in the world. We are honored to assist them in expanding their end-point security measures by utilizing our technology and frameworks, and we are encouraged by a nice uptick in our cybersecurity sales activity in the fourth quarter," commented Ordan Trabelsi, SuperCom's President and CEO.

Safend Protector controls endpoint devices and data flow by automatically detecting, permitting, restricting files and encrypting external media devices. Safend Protector is intuitive and complies with major international standards.

Providing transparent full-disc data encryption, Safend Encryptor offers at-a-click company-wide data security. Requiring negligible IT maintenance, Safend Encryptor balances employee productivity with computer performance without interfering with daily activities.

About Safend

Safend is a leading developer of information security solutions for organizations that provide extensive protection of sensitive corporate information found in the computers of the organization. Safend's product suite includes encryption of computer drives, removable storage devices and CD / DVD precise control over the physical and wireless ports and devices connected to them, and control and supervision of the placement and transfer of sensitive content. These capabilities enable customers of Safend to comply with regulatory mandates and to protect their corporate data without sacrificing efficiency and productivity of the organization. Safend has sold more than 3 million licenses for its products to over 3,000 customers worldwide. The company's solutions are embedded in international companies, government agencies and many other organizations around the world. For more information on Safend and its products: http://www.safend.net

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation.

SuperCom's website is http:// www.supercom.com

