Stanley Black & Decker Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) will broadcast its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. The call will begin at 8:00AM ET.

A news release outlining the financial results will be distributed before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. A slide presentation which will accompany the call will be available at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com and will remain available after the call.

The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be available through a live webcast on the "Investors" section of Stanley Black & Decker's website, www.stanleyblackanddecker.com under the subheading "News & Events." The event can also be accessed by telephone within the U.S. at (877) 930-8285, from outside the U.S. at +1 (253) 336-8297. Please use the conference identification number 8629369. A replay will also be available two hours after the call and can be accessed on the "Investors" section of Stanley Black & Decker's website, or at (855) 859-2056 / +1 (404) 537-3406 using the passcode 8629369.

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a leading $14.5 billion global diversified industrial with 56,000 employees in more than 60 countries who make the tools, products and solutions to deliver on its Purpose, For Those Who Make The World. The Company operates the world's largest tools and storage business; the world's second largest commercial electronic security company; and is a global industrial leader of highly engineered solutions within its engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts

Dennis Lange

Vice President, Investor Relations

(860) 827-3833

dennis.lange@sbdinc.com

Cort Kaufman

Director, Investor Relations

(860) 515-2741

cort.kaufman@sbdinc.com

Christina Francis

Director, Investor Relations

(860) 438-3470

christina.francis@sbdinc.com

