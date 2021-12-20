PrizePicks Spreads Holiday Cheer with Atlanta Marine Toys for Tots Donation

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks , the pioneering operator of Single Player Fantasy (SPF) in North America, announced that it will give back to the Atlanta community today in the form of a donation to the Atlanta chapter of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

PrizePicks Spreads Holiday Cheer, Gives Back to Atlanta Community

As part of the company's "12 Days of Picksmas" campaign that features daily offers to PrizePicks members, PrizePicks will donate $1 to Toys for Tots for every two-pick entry made on the PrizePicks platform through 11:59 p.m. ET. Based on average traffic for the day and time of the year, the company believes that this initiative will result in a sizable five-figure donation.

"We take great pride in being an Atlanta-based company and we are humbled by how much the community has supported our growth over the past several years," PrizePicks CEO Adam Wexler said. "The Atlanta Marine Toys for Tots Organization does amazing work and we're proud to support their stated mission of ensuring that all of Atlanta's children are able to share in the joy and warmth of the holiday season this year and in years to come."

This is PrizePicks' inaugural Atlanta Marine Toys for Tot Charity initiative. The company plans to run similar campaigns for the organization and others in the Atlanta area in the future, reinforcing its Georgia roots despite operating in more than thirty states.

"We are proud to partner with PrizePicks this holiday season," said Ted Silvester, Vice President, Marketing and Development of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "With their support, thousands of less fortunate children will have a magical holiday season."

Since its founding in 2017, PrizePicks has grown rapidly and today employs more than 50 Georgia-based residents at its headquarters in the Atlanta Tech Village in Buckhead. In recent years, the company has forged partnerships with both the Atlanta Falcons and the Atlanta Braves and earlier this month announced that Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins joined the company as investors in its most recent strategic funding round.

"Being an Atlanta native and UGA graduate, it is very important to me that we don't lose touch with our Georgia roots," Wexler added. "I can't think of a better way of celebrating our recent success than by giving back and continuing to invest in our community."

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the most fun, fast and simple version of daily fantasy sports covering a wide variety of sports leagues from the NFL & NBA to League of Legends & Counter-Strike. Centered around over/under predictions of single statistic projections, PrizePicks allows sports fans to play against the numbers rather than each other. PrizePicks is currently the closest legal alternative to legal mobile sports betting in the majority of the United States including Top 10 markets like Georgia, Florida, Texas & California. With an existing digital footprint covering more than ⅔ of the U.S. population, PrizePicks is the most accessible type of game for the masses. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, and PrizePicks is the third product from Performance Predictions, a suite of fan engagement solutions including SidePrize, the 2016 Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association's 'Rookie of the Year' award recipient. PrizePicks is available in the App Store and Google Play or at prizepicks.com .

View original content:

SOURCE PrizePicks