THE PPA TOUR AND SELECT MEDICAL SIGN EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. and SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The PPA Tour is excited to welcome Select Medical, the largest physical therapy provider in the country, to the growing ranks of companies supporting the sport of pickleball. The partnership, which promises to be a big win for players and pickleball alike, will formally commence in January 2022 and will grant Select Medical the title of "Official Physical Therapy Partner" of the PPA Tour.

Select Medical provides physical therapy services under 30 brands in more than 1,800 centers in 39 states and the District of Columbia. It also holds nearly 400 professional, collegiate, and high school sports partnerships across the nation delivering clinical excellence and cutting edge treatments to help prevent and treat injuries for athletes at all levels of play.

"Select Medical's expertise in sports-related prevention, treatment, and return-to-play, makes them the perfect choice to augment the Pro Tour and serve our athletes," said Connor Pardoe, commissioner of the PPA. "We are thrilled to welcome them both on-site for our 2022 calendar of tournaments and to professional pickleball at large."

Pickleball has become the fastest growing sport in America and represents highly diverse player demographics. The spread of players in terms of age alone means the type of injuries players sustain, manage, and treat can vary widely.

"We are thrilled to be named the official physical therapy partner of the PPA Tour," said David Chernow, president and chief executive officer of Select Medical. "The depth of our national sports medicine program combined with our network of 1,800 centers is ideally suited to address the increasing demands of pickleball players of all ages seeking to achieve peak performance, or recovery from injury so they can return to the court."

The PPA Tour's upcoming season, which kicks-off January 25, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ, will feature Select Medical physical therapists and athletic trainers at all 20 tournaments throughout the year. These licensed clinicians will be on-site to provide physical therapy services to the tour's athletes as well as educate players and fans about proper body movement, ongoing flexibility, and injury recovery.

Through new broadcasting deals with powerhouses including FOX Sports, Tennis Channel, CBS Sports, and ESPN+, the PPA Tour expects to garner over half a million in total viewership for each event in 2022 as well as welcome more than a quarter million fans on-site.

To learn more about Select Medical, its physical therapy services, and family of outpatient rehabilitation brands, visit www.selectphysicaltherapy.com/why-choose-us/.

ABOUT THE PPA TOUR:

The Professional Pickleball Association is the professional tour for the sport of pickleball, organizing events and rankings for the top male and female pickleball players in the world and awarding over $2.5 million in annual prize money. With more than 20 events in 2022 at world-class facilities like the Linder Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati and the Aviva Center in Toronto, the PPA Tour is the premier provider of professional and amateur events. The PPA Tour's broadcast partners include FOX Sports, Tennis Channel, CBS Sports, and ESPN. Founded in 2018 and based in Salt Lake City, Utah, the PPA Tour provides an unparalleled experience for all, inviting players to compete and "play where the pros play," as well as offering unrivaled venues, food/beverages, live DJ entertainment, VIP experiences, giveaways and games, pro player meet-and-greets, shopping, vendors, and more. For more information, go to www.ppatour.com.

ABOUT SELECT MEDICAL:

As of September 30, 2021, Select Medical operated 100 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 30 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,850 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 39 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 519 occupational health centers in 41 states. Concentra also provides contract services at employer worksites. As of September 30, 2021, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Select Medical: Shelly Eckenroth, seckenroth@selectmedical.com or 717-920-4035

PPA Tour: Hannah Johns, hannah@ppatour.com or 301-232-7485

View original content:

SOURCE Select Medical Corporation