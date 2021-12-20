Magellan Advisors Receives Broadband Study Contract from Chester County (PA) Intermediate Unit

DENVER, Colo., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Advisors (Magellan), a leader in providing turnkey services for building fiber and broadband infrastructure, has received a contract from the Chester County (PA) Intermediate Unit (CCIU) to conduct a broadband feasibility study in the southern part of the county.

CCIU provides services to the 12 school districts in Chester County and includes services to nearly 86,000 public and non-public school students and more than 6,000 educators. Magellan Advisors will conduct a thorough market analysis, broadband survey and stakeholder engagement to learn about the digital divide in the four school districts in Southern Chester County, including locales where families fall into the digital divide, issues with broadband adoption, and solutions to bridge the digital divide for these community members. Magellan Advisors will also have boots on the ground physically validating and documenting this information to determine the gaps in infrastructure.

Under the agreement, Magellan will provide a comprehensive market analysis of the current broadband coverage and service landscape across the 4 districts in the south, including Avon Grove School District, Kennett Consolidated School District, Oxford Area School District, and Unionville-Chadds Ford School District. Magellan also will provide a funding strategy to help CCIU pursue funding opportunities at the state and federal level that will support new infrastructure and services deployment in the identified areas of concern – primarily targeting low-income households and at-risk populations.

"Broadband infrastructure is growing in importance," says Jessica Sahl, Assistant Director of Innovative Educational Services at the CCIU. "Unserved and underserved households and individuals are at a disadvantage because they cannot access the same resources as students who have connectivity. This became very evident during the COVID-19 pandemic when there was a heightened emphasis on distance learning and remote work services. Those homes and businesses that lack connectivity cannot access critical resources necessary for quality of life, education, safety and economic development. Our vision is to ensure broadband infrastructure is readily available for the residents and businesses across the 23 municipalities of Southern Chester County."

"Magellan is honored to have the opportunity to support CCIU in evaluating, shaping and executing its broadband infrastructure plan, funding strategy and adoption goals," says Magellan Chief Executive Officer John Honker. "We applaud CCIU for taking the necessary steps to make an informed decision on where it can provide the best long-term value and strategy for residential, business and agricultural customers."

The study is expected to be completed in the first part of 2022.

About Chester County Intermediate Unit

The Chester County Intermediate Unit is an educational service agency that exists to provide quality, cost-effective services to the community and its residents. The Chester County Intermediate Unit administers instructional, enrichment and administrative programs and services to Chester County's 12 public school districts and to over 45 private and parochial schools in the county. These programs include instructional, remedial and enrichment services for regular and special education students. Other IU services support teachers, school administrators and school directors. The diversity of CCIU programs enables IU staff to interact with school district personnel at all levels and to maintain a cohesive educational network throughout Chester County.

About Magellan Advisors

Magellan Advisors provides planning, engineering, funding and management of the fastest, most technologically advanced fiber and broadband networks. Our mission is to connect every community to the digital economy so that no one is left behind. We deliver practical broadband solutions that municipalities, utilities and providers can achieve in their communities. Through Magellan, more than $1 billion in new broadband investments has connected more than 1 million homes with gigabit broadband and connected more than 1,000 schools, hospitals, libraries and governments. Learn more at www.magellan-advisors.com.

