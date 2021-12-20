THE LUXURY COLLECTION DEBUTS IN AUSTRALIA WITH THE OPENING OF THE TASMAN, A LUXURY COLLECTION HOTEL, HOBART A living cultural expression with layers of rich history, the hotel will offer a transformative gateway to explore the unchartered wilderness of Tasmania

HOBART, Australia, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxury Collection Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announced the opening of The Tasman, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Hobart, marking the debut of The Luxury Collection brand in Australia. The Tasman showcases Hobart, a destination steeped in rich history and Australia's second oldest city. Located on the island state of Tasmania, Hobart is renowned for its epicurean culture, vibrant art scene, and breathtaking natural surroundings.

Centrally located within the restored heritage area of Parliament Square overlooking Hobart's historic waterfront, The Tasman is just steps away from the city's famous Salamanca Markets, the charming St. David's Park, as well as the historic Sullivan's Cove. Guests will be invited to immerse themselves under the guidance of Tasmania's only Clefs d'Or concierge to discover the work of local artisans and unearth the stories behind the island's celebrated produce with exclusive purveyor visits and epicurean moments within the hotel.

"Hobart is a truly captivating and dynamic city, allowing a seamless fit for The Luxury Collection, known for creating experiences for global explorers in some of the world's most enchanting destinations," said Philipp Weghmann, Vice President and Global Brand Leader of The Luxury Collection. "The Tasman will offer our guests a transformative journey, drawing on the incredible history, evocative contemporary culture, and awe-inspiring natural wonders of one of the most intriguing and farthest corners of the globe."

The Tasman is an elegant heritage reconstruction of former state government offices that brings together three eras of design: Georgian, Art Deco, and Contemporary. The one-of-a-kind design direction of The Tasman was realized by award-winning Australian architects Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp and acclaimed Australian interior design firm Joseph Pang Design Consultants. The hotel marries contemporary design with the historical legacy of the site, which contains buildings spanning 180 years.

The Tasman offers 152 guest rooms and suites carefully conceived to showcase the captivating architectural narrative of the property. The Heritage Building offers rooms that blend history with modern craftsmanship and design, featuring convict-hewn sandstone details, restored gas fireplaces and marble bathrooms. The St. David's Park Suite, overlooking the park, is the jewel of the Georgian era building with its restored original fireplace and handcrafted Tasmanian blackwood timber bath. The hotel's Art Deco rooms date back to 1937 and showcase a modern, pared-back interpretation of this iconic style expressed through thoughtful design details, including Tasmanian native sassafras timber-inlaid ceilings. The striking Pavilion Building overlooks Sullivan's Cove and the ocean beyond, and it houses the hotel's contemporary-designer rooms. On the rooftop, The Aurora Suite boasts panoramic views of Hobart's waterfront and city skyline. The 108 square-meter suite features an island bath as well as an expansive entertainment terrace, perfect for hosting private events.

The Tasman features three distinct epicurean experiences highlighting and celebrating the best of Tasmanian produce and cuisine. At Peppina, the hotel's signature restaurant, renowned Tasmanian native Chef Massimo Mele combines his passion for championing local producers and quality ingredients with the generosity and warmth of Italian hospitality. Mary Mary is an intimate craft cocktail bar and spirit library with a modernist yet authentic approach, dedicated to the discovery of exceptional local ingredients for pairing with Tasmania's finest spirits and liquors. The Deco Lounge offers a refined space to enjoy afternoon tea or a light lunch in a residential setting that spills out onto a terrace overlooking Parliament Square.

The Tasman's historic location and unique character makes it an exceptional venue for meetings and events. The hotel offers 769 square meters of meeting space spread over seven customizable rooms. The Cumulo Room features impressive floor-to-ceiling windows framing an outdoor terrace that overlooks the beautiful St. David's Park. Parco is an underground warehouse-style events space that is perfect for cocktail parties or trade events for up to 400 people. The hotel also offers complimentary access for all guests to a 24/7 Fitness Center with cardio equipment and free weights.

"We are thrilled to unveil the first The Luxury Collection hotel in Australia with the opening of The Tasman, a hotel that will redefine the destination of Tasmania," said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International. "This marks a new milestone in the growth of The Luxury Collection and further diversifies our growing collection of hotels in the world's most desirable locations. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience this wonderful city."

About The Tasman, A Luxury Collection Hotel Hobart

About The Luxury Collection® Hotels & Resorts

The Luxury Collection®, part of Marriott International, Inc., is comprised of world-renowned hotels and resorts offering unique, authentic experiences that evoke lasting, treasured memories. For the global explorer, The Luxury Collection offers a gateway to the world's most exciting and desirable destinations. Each hotel and resort is a unique and cherished expression of its location; a portal to the destination's indigenous charms and treasures. Originated in 1906 under the CIGA® brand as a collection of Europe's most celebrated and iconic properties, today The Luxury Collection brand is a glittering ensemble of nearly 120 of the world's finest hotels and resorts in more than 35 countries and territories. All of these hotels, many of them centuries old, are internationally recognized as being among the world's finest. For more information and new openings, visit theluxurycollection.com or follow Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. The Luxury Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.com.

About Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of roughly 7,800 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About Marriott Bonvoy ®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

