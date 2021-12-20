FIILPOW Empowers Homeowners to 'Leaf Nothing Behind' with Newly Launched B8 Pro Cordless Leaf Blower on Amazon

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FIILPOW, a high-performing cordless work solutions provider that aims to design, develop and produce high performance and innovative tools, has announced the launch of its new B8 Pro Cordless Leaf Blower. Certified by SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection, and certification company, the B8 Pro will soon be available to order in the United States from December 20.

FIILPOW - B8 Pro 20V cordless axial leaf blower

As a 20V cordless axial leaf blower with a lightweight, compact body, the B8 Pro delivers high performance and solid quality. Electric-driven, the B8 Pro is much more user-friendly than traditional, gas-powered ones as it is quieter, lighter, and easier to activate yet still maintains sufficient power. Furthermore, these battery-powered blowers can also help save our planet since they produce zero carbon emissions.

The top performer in cordless leaf blowers with a 20V battery. In terms of power, the B8 Pro outperforms competitors by promising to "leaf nothing behind" while blowing. The blower applies a specially designed air tunnel, 20V/4.0AH battery, and brushless technology that has a smaller size, higher efficiency, and a far longer lifespan compared to common brush motors. Those technologies combined to turn the B8 Pro into a true performance monster — generating a maximum airflow capacity of 450 CFM and airspeed of 120 MPH, making it capable of blowing out anything that blocks it.

A great cordless leaf blower for high comfort handling. Weighing 6.7lbs with the battery included, the B8 Pro has a balanced weight distribution which allows the blower to hang from the trigger end with its natural downward slope of around 30°, the perfect angle to blow out air. Additionally, for users' comfort, the B8 Pro has a wrap-around over-molded rubber handle, which reduces fatigue over a prolonged period of use.

The most effective 20V cordless axial leaf blower. The B8 Pro features a speed dial and turbo button in an ergonomic layout -- balanced for both right- and left-handed users. The TURBO mode delivers a massive airflow capacity of 450 CFM and airspeed of 120MPH, allowing users to switch to their maximum power to clear away wet leaves, stones, or whatever stubborn debris is in front of them.

The best gift for homeowners this Christmas. FIILPOW B8 Pro comes with everything needed to plug and play. Every FIILPOW OPE tool comes with a 3-year warranty, including tools, batteries, and chargers.

FIILPOW B8 Pro is available for purchase on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3wRi3xe. For more information, please visit https://www.fiilpow.com/.

About FIILPOW

The BLDC (brushless DC electric motor) technology is the cornerstone for us. FIILPOW aims to solve hassle caused by corded tools and empower users to repair, create, design, and build up a home of good quality, advanced technology, and environmentally friendly products. 'FIILPOW' originates from the phrase 'FEEL POWER' and the slogan "Power it. Feel it. Enjoy it" also emphasizes the word 'POWER'. 'POWER' not only stands for electricity and technology but also shapes FIILPOW's inner strength. FIILPOW aims to provide all homeowners and DIYers with quality and handy tools.

For more information, please visit:

Website: https://www.fiilpow.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FiilpowOfficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fiilpow_official/

Contact: marketing@fiilpow.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FIILPOW