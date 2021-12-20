Binske Unveils Cannabis-Infused Coffee Products, Featuring Beans Roasted by Intelligentsia

DENVER, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning cannabis brand Binske , today announced the next iteration of its premium cannabis products, now including Intelligentsia Coffee (Intelligentsia), as a key ingredient. Intelligentsia is a leading specialty coffee brand on a never-ending quest for the most extraordinary coffee in the world.

Binske's newest line of thoughtfully sourced, coffee-inspired products to begin roll out with chocolate bars in January

Binske's new coffee-infused chocolate bars will be the latest addition to a robust line of premium cannabis chocolate products in the Binske portfolio, all of which are made with one of the rarest, most prized varieties of cacao, exclusively sourced by Binske from the heart of Peru.

"Growth and innovation are at the core of our business, and we're always looking to up the ante - so, stepping into the world of coffee with such an innovative brand like Intelligentsia is an incredibly exciting next chapter for us," said Binske's Founder, Chairman and CEO Jacob Pasternack. "Since the cannabidiol-infused food and beverage market is expected to reach an impressive $5.9 billion in the next five years, we're looking to capitalize on opportunities to expand and enhance our offerings in the category."

The first of Binske's coffee-inspired products will hit shelves in January 2022, launching with edibles powered by Intelligentsia coffee beans.

"Cannabis and coffee are the ultimate combination, packing a one-two punch of flavor and feeling, and we're excited to tap into this new market with a partner that has a passionate and loyal customer base like our own," says Alex Pasternack, who is an Executive Vice President at Binske.

Coffee-infused chocolate bars will be available at retailers in Colorado, Nevada, and California to start.

About Binske

Binske, a leading luxury cannabis brand, has pioneered the premium market through its meticulous focus on standards, quality and consistency. Lauded for its proprietary strains, craft ingredients, and best-in-class packaging, Binske offers luxury, artisan-quality products using purposefully sourced ingredients that have earned multiple awards, including Leafly's Best Edibles, Best Concentrates and Best Overall Company. Binske products, which include flower, concentrates and edibles, are currently available in California, Florida, Nevada, Colorado, Washington and Michigan, with plans to launch in additional markets in 2022. Binske is a registered trademark of its parent company, Praetorian Global, which creates and develops unique portfolios of cannabis, hemp and lifestyle-related intellectual property, including specialized product formulations, proprietary cultivars and differentiated production techniques leading to award-winning luxury consumer products.

About Intelligentsia Coffee

Intelligentsia Coffee was founded by Doug Zell and Emily Mange in 1995, in the pursuit of a great tasting, freshly roasted cup of coffee. Fast forward 26 years, and Intelligentsia remains one of specialty coffees most pioneering and innovative companies. Intelligentsia's Direct Trade sourcing model has created opportunities for thousands of smallholder coffee farmers around the world and been adopted by specialty coffee roasters everywhere. Known for their In-Season program and unique single-origin and rotating blends, Intelligentsia provides exclusive, remarkable coffees consumers won't find anywhere else. Follow at @IntelligentsiaCoffee on Instagram.

