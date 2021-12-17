USW Endorses Kathy Hochul for Governor of New York

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today endorsed Kathy Hochul, leading a growing movement of unions and working families backing her campaign.

USW District 4 Director Del Vitale said that Hochul will provide strong leadership during a time when New York needs it most and that the USW is extremely proud to be the first industrial international union to endorse her given her long track record of fighting for working families.

"As a nation, if we want to create good jobs, modernize our crumbling infrastructure and expand the middle class, then we need to elect true public servants like Kathy Hochul, who know it's their job to make it happen," Vitale said.

"We need reliable leadership to ensure American workers are free to organize and bargain collectively so they can have safe workplaces and long-term economic security," Vitale said. "Kathy Hochul will fight for policies based on fairness and justice, and New York's workers will be proud to fight for her."

"Her time as an elected official – from her time as Erie County Clerk, through her career in Congress to her service as governor – demonstrates that she will be a dependable ally for unions and workers," Vitale said. "The USW looks forward to helping elect Kathy Hochul and keeping her in office to deliver on behalf of working families."

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in manufacturing, metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in tech, public sector and service occupations.

