Super Lawyers®, Rising Stars Award 4 Alpert Schreyer Poe Attorneys with Listings for 2022

VOWIE, Md., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The legal team at Alpert Schreyer Poe is pleased to announce that four of its distinguished attorneys were selected for inclusion in 2022 Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars.

Super Lawyers®, a Thomson Reuters company, is behind both the annual Super Lawyers® guide, which recognizes premier mid- to late-career attorneys, and Rising Stars, a recognition bestowed upon exemplary early career attorneys. Respectively, these guides only recognize 5% and 2.5% of all U.S. attorneys in the private sector.

The 2022 editions of Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars recognized the following Alpert Schreyer Poe defense attorneys for their work in Bowie, Maryland:

2022 Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars also recognized the following Alpert Schreyer Poe personal injury attorneys for their legal advocacy in Waldorf, Maryland:

After making it into the candidate pool with a third-party nomination, all four of these attorneys had to pass two cut-throat reviews. The first was an independent review by Super Lawyers®; the second, a peer review known as the Blue Ribbon Review. Some of the categories considered were verdicts and settlements, representative clients, pro bono legal work, and previous awards and accolades.

Congratulations to Attorneys Alpert, Saleh, Schreyer, and Poe on their 2022 accolades! They work tirelessly year round to get their clients the best results possible, whether that is in criminal defense or personal injury law. The firm's attorneys all share one mission: to protect the rights of Maryland residents.

To learn more about Alpert Schreyer Poe's criminal defense practice, please visit https://www.andrewalpert.com/. For the personal injury practice, kindly go to https://www.dcmdlaw.com/. Further information about Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars may be found at https://www.superlawyers.com/.

