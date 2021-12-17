Newlinks Technology Limited Announces Strategic Investments from a Green Consortium of Investors

BEIJING, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newlinks Technology Limited ("Newlink" or the "Company"), a leading provider of energy technology platforms in China, today announced that the Company has raised a strategic investment round led by the Shandong Green Development Fund, a leading green investment fund in Shandong province, that was jointly established by CICC Capital and the Shandong Development & Investment Holding Group. Also participating in the strategic investment round was China Shandong Hi-Speed Capital Limited, a subsidiary of Shandong Hi-Speed Group, a leading state-owned infrastructure developer in Shandong province with one of the largest asset bases in its industry in the province.

Newlink is a leading energy technology platform which includes the TUANYOU APP, the KUAIDIAN APP, and other businesses and operations, covering logistics, procurement, and retail for the automotive energy industry. Newlink aims to help realize "Carbon Neutral Energy" and has already received recognition from the China Quality Certification Center, and the SGS Group's Carbon Reduction report, for the Company's efforts. In November of this year, Newlink attended the COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference and was one of the key speakers, sharing the experiences of Chinese enterprises in striving toward carbon neutrality.

Newlink is also a pre-IPO unicorn company, and has attracted a diverse group of investors including China Merchants Capital, Bain Capital, Joy Capital, CMBI, CICC Capital, Xiaomi Corp., Nio Capital, KIP China, SME Development Fund, and Hongtai Alpus.

About Newlinks Technology Limited

Founded in 2016, Newlinks Technology Limited is one of China's leading provider of technology platforms and tech-enabled services to the energy value chain, principally serving gas and EV charging stations. The Company's broad offerings of digital solutions include targeted online marketing tools, cloud-based SaaS systems and supply chain solutions that help merchants drive incremental sales, reduce costs, manage operations, and grow profits. The Company aims to improve efficiency across the entire value chain and transform the multi-trillion RMB energy industry and help enable and promote China's policy commitments to achieve a carbon-neutral and environmentally friendly society. For more information, see http://www.newlink.com

For more information, please contact:

Media inquiries:

Jing Wang

E-mail: pr@newlink.com

View original content:

SOURCE Newlink Group