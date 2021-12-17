Gateway Dealer Network Announces Management Transition

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Dealer Network, LLC ("Gateway" or the "Company") today announced that Mike Allen, the Company's CEO since 2019 and a 28-year veteran of Gateway Dealer Network, plans to retire at the end of the year. Mr. Allen will be succeeded in the CEO role by John Hopper, currently President of the Gateway platform. Mr. Allen, whose career in the industrial equipment industry has spanned four decades, plans to devote more time to charitable causes and spend more time with his family.

The Company's newly appointed CEO, John Hopper, was named President in 2020. He previously served as General Manager of Acme Operations, which was acquired by Gateway Dealer Network in December 2019.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Gateway Dealer Network is the second largest dealership network for Bobcat® brand industrial equipment in North America, operating out of 25 locations across 10 states and employing more than 400 people. In addition to operating as a dealer of new and used equipment, the Company provides parts and services for industrial equipment and maintains a rental fleet.

"I have been privileged to be part of the Gateway family since it operated out of a single location and am proud to have built countless relationships with our team and contributed to the Company's tremendous growth to 25 locations and counting," said Mr. Allen. "Working shoulder-to-shoulder with John, I know his focus, expertise and dedication to our team will keep Gateway in good hands moving forward."

Mr. Hopper stated, "Mike has been a key part of Gateway's growth and success, and I am honored to take on the CEO responsibilities from him as the Company continues to focus on providing our customers premier equipment sales and parts and services. Our entire team is excited about the future, while playing a leadership role in the industrial equipment dealer industry."

Gateway Dealer Network Board Chair, Reidar Brekke, said, "It has been a pleasure working with Mike. He has helped to grow the business, more than doubling the number of locations and personnel, and he is leaving Gateway in a strong, vital position in the industrial economy. John shares this same enthusiasm and vision for Gateway, and I'm glad we have someone as passionate about our business, team and long-term future as John to take over the helm."

About Gateway Dealer Network

Gateway Dealer Network, founded in 1990 and based in St. Louis, MO, operates principally as a provider of Bobcat® and Doosan®-branded industrial equipment sales, parts and service, and rental services across its footprint of 25 locations across 10 states in the Midwest, Southeast and West. The Gateway team builds trust with customers thanks to its decades of experience and extensive expertise in the industrial equipment industry. For more information, please visit https://www.gatewaydealer.com/.

