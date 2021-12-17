Expression Therapeutics Celebrates Opening of Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility in Ohio

CINCINNATI, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expression Therapeutics, Inc., a fully integrated clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel cell and gene therapies celebrates the opening of its state-of-the-art 43,000 square foot cell and viral vector manufacturing facility in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Company's manufacturing subsidiary, Expression Manufacturing LLC, provides end-to-end research and development capabilities and early phase and commercial scale manufacturing of both GMP cell and viral vector products. The facility manufactures lentiviral (LV) and adeno associated viral (AAV) vectors.

"With GMP vector manufacturing backlogs typically exceeding 18 months, we wanted to bring in-house manufacturing capabilities online and provide CDMO services to commercial clients as soon as possible. The opening of the facility allows us to immediately support our internal therapeutic pipeline in hematology and oncology. In fact, we just completed three full-scale engineering runs for our lead cell therapy product ET206, which is intended to treat Neuroblastoma," said Bill Swaney, President of Expression Manufacturing LLC.

Mr. Swaney is an internationally recognized expert in cell and gene therapy manufacturing and has conducted over 70 GMP production runs for academic and commercial clients. He comes to Expression Manufacturing from the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center where he was the Director of the Vector Production Facility & Viral Vector Core.

"The opening of our manufacturing facility signals our commitment to strengthen southwest Ohio's position as an emerging location for biotechnology while also rapidly advancing our internal therapeutic pipeline through clinical trials and commercialization," said Dr. Mohan Rao, Chief Executive Officer of Expression Therapeutics, Inc.

About Expression Therapeutics, Inc.

Expression Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated clinical stage cell and gene therapy company developing novel therapeutics for deadly childhood and adult genetic diseases.

The Company's scientific breakthrough in transgene bioengineering enables it to optimize the gene therapy for each target indication: bleeding disorders, primary immunodeficiencies, and oncology. The oncology platform is based on proprietary non-signaling chimeric antigen receptor technology that enhances the targeting capability of gamma delta T cells and alleviates concerns of long-term T cell ablation and tonic signaling to develop allogeneic cell therapies for neuroblastoma, T cell leukemia and lymphoma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

