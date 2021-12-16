The Restaurant Heroes announces strategic partnership with Nextbite/Ordermark

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Restaurant Heroes, a nationwide network of restaurant technology advisors, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Nextbite (formerly Ordermark), a revolutionary solution in developing and operating virtual brands for restaurants throughout the country.

Nextbite works to ensure that restaurants are optimizing their kitchen resources by adding one or more virtual brands that are available through popular delivery services and helping restaurants to launch them.

The Restaurant Heroes, working in over 50 markets across the country, works with restauranteurs on implementing technological solutions to solve the age-old problems of rising costs and diminishing returns.

Chief Executive Officer Alex Canter of Nextbite notes, "at Nextbite, we are looking for innovative solution partners to help bring our world-class technology to markets big and small, and The Restaurant Heroes will be a major strategic partner in this mission."

Nextbite has established itself as the industry leader in the explosively popular virtual brand space, already working with cultural icons including George Lopez and Wiz Khalifa.

"The Restaurant Heroes is excited to introduce Nextbite to it's licensees and their clients as yet another way of providing incredible value to independent restaurants in markets throughout the United States. With this partnership, Nextbite becomes the newest avenue through which our Heroes can continue to save the beloved restaurants in their communities," said Co-Founder Charles Neale Gerencser, adding, "With virtual food brands estimated to be a $1 Trillion category by 2030, we are thrilled to have partnered with Nextbite which is at the forefront of this restaurant renaissance!"

Launched in August, 2020, The Restaurant Heroes is a portfolio company of RELENTLESS Venture Studio.

Nextbite is helping drive and shape the new digital era for the restaurant industry. Originally founded as Ordermark in 2017, Nextbite is the only all-in-one virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs the proven Ordermark online ordering/delivery management system with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery brands. Headquartered in Denver and Los Angeles, Nextbite has more than $150M in funding, with its most recent round led by SoftBank. Learn more at nextbite.io, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

