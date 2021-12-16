Percent Launches Blended Notes to Offer Investors Effortless Private Credit Diversification

The Notes, First in a Series Available on Percent, Lead the Way to Market Standardization for Underwriters & Borrowers

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Percent, the capital markets platform transforming a multi-trillion-dollar lending industry, today announces the launch of Percent Blended Notes ("Blended Notes"), the first in a series of diversified notes created to offer investors exposure to multiple private credit investments from a single touchpoint. Percent raised $1.45M to close the first Blended Note with a target to deploy the funds across at least 10 deals.

"Our investors seek access to a higher quantity of deals that can also contribute to diversifying their portfolios," said Nelson Chu, Founder and CEO of Percent. "Blended Notes are our solution addressing this demand and providing the variety investors are looking for while also eliminating all the effort needed to buy into deals on an à la carte basis."

Blended Notes invest in underlying private credit deals on behalf of investors by following a specified algorithm and investment criteria. With current volumes on the platform, Percent expects each note to contain at least 10 eligible deals with a minimum investment of $25,000 to participate. In its first year, initial proceeds of Blended Notes will be deployed into underlying deals and the principal reinvested by an investment advisor managing the note before beginning full amortization.

The offering also encourages standardization of deal structures and adherence to timely reporting for underwriters and borrowers seeking to raise capital on the Percent platform. Deals eligible for Blended Notes can be underwritten by any broker-dealer or self-led borrower if they meet eligibility criteria and are syndicated through the Percent network.

These notes appear and transact similarly to how current deals operate on Percent. Through Percent's Surveillance reports, investors will have access to weekly reporting to observe the composition of the underlying deals encompassed in Blended Notes and their associated metrics. Investors can also gain insight into the Blended Notes' algorithm on the deal page, and see how underlying notes are chosen. The platform plans to release several variations of Blended Notes in the coming months to meet investor demand across a variety of investment themes, such as industry type, specific geographies or lien type.

"Blended Notes allow us to economically incentivize a level of standardization in private credit deals for the first time," said Prath Reddy, President of Percent. "As borrowers seek to raise capital on our platform, we are taking pragmatic steps to define how these companies and their underwriters structure offerings in order to establish a benchmark of increased accountability and transparency in our fast growing marketplace."

The note program is the latest innovation from the leader in private credit infrastructure. Through its end-to-end ecosystem, Percent is bringing together the investor, borrower, and underwriter to solve the unique problems each have historically faced in traditional finance and capital markets. Recently, the company also launched Sync, its transformational product built to enable specialty finance companies to raise the most flexible debt capital at a low cost through dynamic market pricing and standardized terms. With Sync, Percent is setting the benchmark for streamlining and growing the non-bank lending space.

Percent is a global leader in financial infrastructure solutions. Founded in 2018, the company leverages proprietary technologies, integrations, and data to bring first-of-its-kind transparency and efficiency to lenders and credit transactions. Percent's innovative ecosystem enables lenders of any size to raise the most flexible debt capital at a low cost through dynamic market pricing and standardized terms. To date, its platforms have powered more than $700 million in transaction volume in a multi-trillion-dollar lending market.

