New Fundamentals of Open Source IT and Cloud Computing Training Makes it Easy to Start an IT Career

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, has announced a new online training course, Fundamentals of Open Source IT and Cloud Computing (LFS200) , is now available for enrollment.

LFS200 is designed for those new to the IT industry or considering starting an IT career as a system administrator or engineer. This course is ideal for users interested in advancing to the professional level through a gained understanding of critical concepts for modern IT systems, including cloud computing. With the 2021 Open Source Jobs Report finding 92% of hiring managers cannot recruit enough talent to fill open roles, and cloud computing skills being in higher demand than any other area, this course will provide a clear onramp to help more individuals start an IT career and more employers to close the talent gap.

Topics covered include foundational knowledge of computer hardware, software, and operating systems, in addition to more specific concepts related to system administration, networking, troubleshooting, the internet, cloud, security, DevOps, project management, and open source software and licensing. LFS200 also prepares participants for the Linux Foundation Certified IT Associate (LFCA) exam, which demonstrates to potential employers that a candidate possesses the requisite knowledge to be successful in an entry-level IT role.

"There is so much opportunity today in the IT space with digital transformation activities happening at organizations of all types and sizes, but there simply are not enough qualified candidates to fill available roles," said Clyde Seepersad, SVP, and general manager of training & certification at The Linux Foundation. "Our mission is to make quality training and certification opportunities more accessible to help individuals start lucrative careers in this space while ensuring organizations have the talent they need to succeed in their business goals."

Fundamentals of Open Source IT and Cloud Computing was developed by Lee Elston, who has been working in IT systems since the late 1970s in capacities from repairing the print heads on dot matrix printers to systems performance and tuning, supervisory roles, teaching and course creation. He was introduced to Linux very early, when kernel versions less than 1.0 on Intel386 systems were in use. Today Lee creates and teaches Linux classes as an independent contractor.

LFS200 is available for immediate enrollment for $99, or bundled with the LFCA exam for $299.

