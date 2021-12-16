Medical Research Pioneer Dr. Karl L. Hussman passes away at 62

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hussman Foundation: We mourn the passing of Dr. Karl Luke Hussman; humanitarian, neuroradiologist, inventor, pioneer in the field of medical diagnostic imaging, and adventurous spirit. His passing is a deep loss to his family, friends, and colleagues, to the medical profession, and to his patients who relied on his keen insight, brilliant mind, and wide scope of knowledge and intellect. At the date of his passing, on December 7, 2021, Karl was 62 years old.

Dr. Karl L. Hussman

Dr. Hussman exemplified a life of distinguished achievement. He received his premedical training at Northwestern University, majoring in Biochemistry and Biology. He earned his medical degree at Chicago Medical School, and completed his residency in Diagnostic Radiology at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, with fellowships in Musculoskeletal and Body Imaging at Harbor UCLA Medical Center, and Neuroradiology at the Yale University School of Medicine. He was honored with awards for research at Lenox Hill, recognition for excellence in teaching at the University of California Irvine, and was named Fellow of the Year at Yale New Haven Hospital.

He was the founder and Medical Director of Alpha 3T MRI, an advanced medical diagnostic imaging center in New York, where he provided high-end telemedicine and diagnostic consultations. He was Diplomate of the American Board of Diagnostic Radiology, and Senior Member of the American Society of Neuroradiology. His academic positions included service as Director of the MRI Department at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Long Beach, CA and as Assistant Clinical Professor in the Department of Radiology at Yale University School of Medicine.

Dr. Hussman was remarkably skilled in medical diagnosis and interpretation. Over decades of practice, he improved the lives of thousands of patients by enabling early and accurate diagnosis and treatment involving every aspect of physical, biological, and neurological function. Dr. Hussman authored a broad range of peer-reviewed research publications that advanced the techniques of diagnostic imaging, enhancing patient care across multiple diseases. He was a pioneer in advanced MRI techniques, including NeuroQuant brain TBI imaging and total body DTI imaging in early cancer diagnostics. He held numerous patents for inventions in the diagnostic and surgical treatment of cancer, including methods for the precise localization of lesions using optical, stereotactic, and magnetic resonance technologies.

Karl loved invention, discovery, and ideas. He reveled in novel perspectives, innovative approaches, state-of-the-art technologies, and original projects. His skill in high-resolution telemedicine allowed him to practice anywhere, and helped him fulfill his passion for touring the world, and visiting other cultures.

He is predeceased by his father, Dr. Lothar Hussman, and is survived by his mother, Dr. Julia Hussman, brothers Mark and John (spouse Terri), nephew John Patrick (J.P.), niece Julianne, and members of his much-loved extended family.

Karl continues on in the hearts of his family and those he loved; in the lives of patients for whom he made a difference; in the timeless embrace of a creative universe; and in the eternal arms of a loving God.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 19 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Lauterburg-Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Hwy, Arlington Heights, IL. A memorial service and celebration of Karl's life will begin at 2:00 PM.

