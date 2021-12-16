Haptik named as a category leader in G2 Winter 2022 Report for Bots Platform & Live Chat

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jio Haptik Technologies Limited , one of the world's largest conversational AI companies and a subsidiary of Reliance Jio Platforms, today announced that Haptik has been recognized as a 'Leader' in Bots Platform & Live Chat categories in the G2 Winter 2022 report.

Haptik also earned 'High Performer' across Conversational Marketing, Customer Support & Enterprise Live Chat Grids and won 12 badges across categories.

Haptik made its debut on G2 at the start of 2021 and for 4 consecutive quarters, Haptik has carved its position as a Market Leader in the G2 reports, that are based on market presence and authentic reviews & ratings from real users. Haptik has a strong user rating of 4.5/5, scoring 92% for ease of support and 97% for product headed in the right direction.

"Haptik has delivered very impressive results on G2 in 2021 and they have been named a Leader for the last four quarters. They have performed well across all segments, but especially in the competitive mid-market space, where they are clear leaders based on customer feedback, and from their reviews, you can see they are delivering real value to their customers," said Chris Perrine, Vice President & Managing Director, Asia Pacific, G2.

"What a great way to end the year!" said Aakrit Vaish, CEO & Co-founder at Haptik. "It is rewarding to know that our customers love what we do and trust us. It has been a challenging year with more and more businesses leaning heavily on automation and Haptik has worked tirelessly to help enterprises scale support and save costs with the most cutting-edge Conversational AI solution. Receiving such incredible support from our customers and seeing the result of our team's hard work and dedication to innovation is truly inspiring."

To learn more about how brands are automating support & sales using Haptik's Conversational AI solution, you can check out Haptik's Customer Success Stories .

About Haptik

Haptik is one of the world's largest Conversational AI companies, having reached over 100 million devices, and processed over 4B+ conversations. Part of the $65 billion Internet conglomerate Reliance Jio Platforms, Haptik Intelligent virtual assistants enable Fortune 500 brands to enhance CX while saving costs and increasing revenue. The company has been featured as a market leader across many platforms including Gartner, AI Time Journal, Opus Research & more. Haptik's leading clients & partners include KFC, OYO, Starhub, HP, Tata Group, Disney Hotstar, OLA, Zurich Insurance among others.

